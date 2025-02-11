Ex-MLB Pitcher John Rocker Nearly Throws Dukes With Patrick Mahomes, Sr. in Angry Video

Ex-MLB pitcher John Rocker nearly ROCKED Patrick Mahomes, Sr., father of Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes.

On Tuesday, footage of an encounter between Rocker and Mahomes' dad went viral, showing the two nearly coming to blows as they crossed paths in New Orleans during Super Bowl 59 weekend.

In the video, Rocker approaches Mahomes, Sr. before the latter swatted Rocker's hand away.

PMS certainly looked pissed.

WATCH:

Looking much bigger than Mahomes, Sr., Rocker had to be held back after his greeting was rejected. PMS looked ready to throw dukes as well.

Aside from social media shots taken at the Chiefs, Rocker's qualms with KC haven't been crazy. He kept the beef going Tuesday after the video spread across social media.

"This f***ing loser can't take a damn joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bulls**t weekend even more," Rocker posted on X Tuesday afternoon.

Social media fans have speculated that the two have an extensive beef dating back to their Major League Baseball time.

"I’m choosing to believe the 1999 NLCS is behind this," one fan said, referencing Rocker's Braves taking on Mahomes' Mets.

Rocker was also vocal on X about the Super Bowl festivities. He eviscerated Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance, a message plenty of NFL fans can sympathize with.

"The NFL needs to seriously reevaluate its priorities if it wants to be 'America's game.' Letting s***heads like Kendrick Lamar perform at the halftime show was a step in the wrong direction. There is NOTHING patriotic about Kendrick Lamar. THE NFL MUST DO BETTER."

