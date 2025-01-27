Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Get Last Word On Kermit The Frog Jokes About Chiefs Quarterback

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes got their revenge on Sunday and made sure everyone knew about it overnight.

After the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX – their third consecutive appearance on the NFL's biggest stage – the couple reminded us that they have long memories and remember the folks who mocked Mahomes earlier this NFL season by comparing him to and saying he sounds like Kermit the Frog.

(Wasn't sure whether to capitalize frog, but it feels like a surname so it got capitalized).

This, by the way, is not a joke. It's obviously serious in the Mahomes home.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Patrick Mahomes Posts Kermit

Mahomes took to X late Sunday night and posted a meme (gif?) of Kermit casually sipping tea with the message, "I'll see y'all in New Orleans."

New Orleans is the site of Super Bowl LIX. And Patrick and and wife will be there to soak in the festivities and do interviews and, oh yes, play a football game against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

That's not the reason both the quarterback and his wife posted Kermit on their social media.

This is:

Mahomes Handles Kermit Issue

During training camp in August, Las Vegas Raiders players were caught on camera mocking Mahomes by playing with a Kermit puppet.

Yes, they made the point that has been made before, which is that Mahomes sounds a bit like Kermit when he speaks. Mahomes was actually asked about the Raiders doing that and took the high road.

"It'll get handled when it gets handled," he said.

The Chiefs swept the Raiders this season. So, issue handled.

But that's not all.

Brittany Goes At Bills Fans

Seems some fans prior to the Chiefs visiting Buffalo for their Nov. 17 game, hung a Kermit doll from a pole to signify something akin to the Bills about to hang Mahomes in effigy.

On the one hand, it was probably done in fun.

On the other hand, Brittany Mahomes seriously did not like it. And she remembered it after the Sunday evening's victory over the Bills.

"Do we remember this Buffalo?" she wrote on her Instagram story after Kansas City's 32-29 victory. "Absolutely disgusting … So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people."

All of this gives us insight into Patrick and Brittany.

They really, really take this Kermit thing to heart. They obviously use it as some sort of fuel for the quarterback.

And they don't mind reminding their rivals and those mocking them that they got the last word.