Super Bowl Champions By Year
The Super Bowl is the NFL championship game that annually draws the attention of one-third of the people in the United States and another 60-70 million people around the world, so yes, it's a big event as well as a big game.
In the over half-century the Super Bowl has been played, it has provided us more than just a trip into the annals of NFL greatness. Super Bowl Sunday has provided us with lasting life memories.
This archive of the NFL's biggest game and America's grandest sporting event packs in every champion since 1967, their adversaries, scores, venues, dates and commentary on each game.
Relive the epic showdowns and crowning moments of professional football's finest warriors.
Here's the complete list of NFL Super Bowl Champions:
Super Bowl I
- Date: January 15, 1967
- Winner: Green Bay Packers
- Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
- Score: 35-10
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
- Comment: Vince Lombardi becomes an icon but the game still wasn't known as the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl II
- Date: January 14, 1968
- Winner: Green Bay Packers
- Opponent: Oakland Raiders
- Score: 33-14
- Location: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL
- Comment: The National Football League frowned upon the inferior American Football Conference.
Super Bowl III
- Date: January 12, 1969
- Winner: New York Jets
- Opponent: Baltimore Colts
- Score: 16-7
- Location: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL
- Comment: Joe Namath guaranteed the huge upset.
Super Bowl IV
- Date: January 11, 1970
- Winner: Kansas City Chiefs
- Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Score: 23-7
- Location: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA
- Comment: The Chiefs matriculated the ball down the field.
Super Bowl V
- Date: January 17, 1971
- Winner: Baltimore Colts
- Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Score: 17-14
- Location: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL
- Comment: The first Super Bowl after the NFL-AFL merger was completed.
Super Bowl VI
- Date: January 16, 1972
- Winner: Dallas Cowboys
- Opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Score: 24-3
- Location: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA
- Comment: Cowboys finally broke through after previous year's loss.
Super Bowl VII
- Date: January 14, 1973
- Winner: Miami Dolphins
- Opponent: Washington Redskins
- Score: 14-7
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
- Comment: The Dolphins complete a "perfect" 17-0 season.
Super Bowl VIII
- Date: January 13, 1974
- Winner: Miami Dolphins
- Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Score: 24-7
- Location: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX
- Comment: The Dolphins became the first team to play in three consecutive Super Bowls.
Super Bowl IX
- Date: January 12, 1975
- Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Score: 16-6
- Location: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA
- Comment: Here comes the Steelers' dynasty.
Super Bowl X
- Date: January 18, 1976
- Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Score: 21-17
- Location: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL
- Comment: Lynn Swann took flight and it was amazing.
Super Bowl XI
- Date: January 9, 1977
- Winner: Oakland Raiders
- Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Score: 32-14
- Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
- Comment: "Old man" Willie Davis immortalized that interception.
Super Bowl XII
- Date: January 15, 1978
- Winner: Dallas Cowboys
- Opponent: Denver Broncos
- Score: 27-10
- Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
- Comment: America's Team dominated.
Super Bowl XIII
- Date: January 21, 1979
- Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Score: 35-31
- Location: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL
- Comment: Perhaps the best Super Bowl game ever.
Super Bowl XIV
- Date: January 20, 1980
- Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Score: 31-19
- Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
- Comment: Rams fought for a while but, dynasties got to dynasty.
Super Bowl XV
- Date: January 25, 1981
- Winner: Oakland Raiders
- Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Score: 27-10
- Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
- Comment: Raiders become first Wild Card team to win it all.
Super Bowl XVI
- Date: January 24, 1982
- Winner: San Francisco 49ers
- Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Score: 26-21
- Location: Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, MI
- Comment: The Joe Montana-Bill Walsh experience begins
Super Bowl XVII
- Date: January 30, 1983
- Winner: Washington Redskins
- Opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Score: 27-17
- Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
- Comment: John Riggins bulldozed the Dolphins.
Super Bowl XVIII
- Date: January 22, 1984
- Winner: Los Angeles Raiders
- Opponent: Washington Redskins
- Score: 38-9
- Location: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FL
- Comment: Marcus Allen reversed field and never looked back.
Super Bowl XIX
- Date: January 20, 1985
- Winner: San Francisco 49ers
- Opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Score: 38-16
- Location: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
- Comment: Dan Marino vs. Joe Montana was a blowout.
Super Bowl XX
- Date: January 26, 1986
- Winner: Chicago Bears
- Opponent: New England Patriots
- Score: 46-10
- Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
- Comment: The Bears did the Super Bowl shuffle.
Super Bowl XXI
- Date: January 25, 1987
- Winner: New York Giants
- Opponent: Denver Broncos
- Score: 39-20
- Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
- Comment: Bill Parcells signals his arrival.
Super Bowl XXII
- Date: January 31, 1988
- Winner: Washington Redskins
- Opponent: Denver Broncos
- Score: 42-10
- Location: Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego, CA
- Comment: Doug Williams delivers in the second quarter.
Super Bowl XXII
- Date: January 22, 1989
- Winner: San Francisco 49ers
- Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Score: 20-16
- Location: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami, FL
- Comment: Bill Walsh goes out a Super Bowl winner.
Super Bowl XXIV
- Date: January 28, 1990
- Winner: San Francisco 49ers
- Opponent: Denver Broncos
- Score: 55-10
- Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
- Comment: The 49ers were in a class all their own.
Super Bowl XXV
- Date: January 27, 1991
- Winner: New York Giants
- Opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Score: 20-19
- Location: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FL
- Comment: Scott Norwood missed wide right.
Super Bowl XXVI
- Date: January 26, 1992
- Winner: Washington Redskins
- Opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Score: 37-24
- Location: Metrodome, Minneapolis, MN
- Comment: Thurman Thomas lost his helmet
Super Bowl XXVII
- Date: January 31, 1993
- Winner: Dallas Cowboys
- Opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Score: 52-17
- Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
- Comment: Jimmy Johnson's Cowboys begin their run.
Super Bowl XXVIII
- Date: January 30, 1994
- Winner: Dallas Cowboys
- Opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Score: 30-13
- Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GA
- Comment: The last of Buffalo's four straight Super Bowl losses.
Super Bowl XXIX
- Date: January 29, 1995
- Winner: San Francisco 49ers
- Opponent: San Diego Chargers
- Score: 49-26
- Location: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami, FL
- Comment: Steve Young to Jerry Rice.
Super Bowl XXX
- Date: January 28, 1996
- Winner: Dallas Cowboys
- Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Score: 27-17
- Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
- Comment: Game marked the end of the Cowboys' run.
Super Bowl XXXI
- Date: January 26, 1997
- Winner: Green Bay Packers
- Opponent: New England Patriots
- Score: 35-21
- Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
- Comment: Brett Favre delivers in the Bayou.
Super Bowl XXXII
- Date: January 25, 1998
- Winner: Denver Broncos
- Opponent: Green Bay Packers
- Score: 31-24
- Location: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA
- Comment: John Elway finally had a running game.
Super Bowl XXXIII
- Date: January 31, 1999
- Winner: Denver Broncos
- Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
- Score: 34-19
- Location: Pro Player Stadium, Miami, FL
- Comment: John Elway retires a champion.
Super Bowl XXXIV
- Date: January 30, 2000
- Winner: St. Louis Rams
- Opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Score: 23-16
- Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GA
- Comment: Titans fall one yard short against Best Show on Turf.
Super Bowl XXXV
- Date: January 28, 2001
- Winner: Baltimore Ravens
- Opponent: New York Giants
- Score: 34-7
- Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
- Comment: Ravens defense dominated everyone.
Super Bowl XXXVI
- Date: February 3, 2002
- Winner: New England Patriots
- Opponent: St. Louis Rams
- Score: 20-17
- Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
- Comment: Patriots' reign begins.
Super Bowl XXXVII
- Date: January 26, 2003
- Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Opponent: Oakland Raiders
- Score: 48-21
- Location: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA
- Comment: Once 0-14, the Buccaneers become world champs.
Super Bowl XXXVIII
- Date: February 1, 2004
- Winner: New England Patriots
- Opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Score: 32-29
- Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX
- Comment: Get used to this Tom Brady guy being around.
Super Bowl XXXIX
- Date: February 6, 2005
- Winner: New England Patriots
- Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Score: 24-21
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Comment: Patriots win third Super Bowl in four-year span.
Super Bowl XL
- Date: February 5, 2006
- Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
- Score: 21-10
- Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
- Comment: Jerome Bettis returns home to Detroit to win it all.
Super Bowl XLI
- Date: February 4, 2007
- Winner: Indianapolis Colts
- Opponent: Chicago Bears
- Score: 29-17
- Location: Dolphin Stadium, Miami, FL
- Comment: Peyton Manning finally wins the big one.
Super Bowl XLII
- Date: February 3, 2008
- Winner: New York Giants
- Opponent: New England Patriots
- Score: 17-14
- Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- Comment: David Tyree's helmet catch did it.
Super Bowl XLIII
- Date: February 1, 2009
- Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Score: 27-23
- Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
- Comment: James Harrison returned the Immaculate Interception 100 yards.
Super Bowl XLIV
- Date: February 7, 2010
- Winner: New Orleans Saints
- Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Score: 31-17
- Location: Sun Life Stadium, Miami, FL
- Comment: Sean Payton's onside kick was brilliant
Super Bowl XLV
- Date: February 6, 2011
- Winner: Green Bay Packers
- Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Score: 31-25
- Location: Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, TX
- Comment: Aaron Rodgers win as Packers upset Steelers.
Super Bowl XLVI
- Date: February 5, 2012
- Winner: New York Giants
- Opponent: New England Patriots
- Score: 21-17
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- Comment: Eli Manning kept Brady from becoming insufferable.
Super Bowl XLVII
- Date: February 3, 2013
- Winner: Baltimore Ravens
- Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Score: 34-31
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
- Comment: Battle of the Harbaugh brothers goes to John.
Super Bowl XLVIII
- Date: February 2, 2014
- Winner: Seattle Seahawks
- Opponent: Denver Broncos
- Score: 43-8
- Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Comment: Legion of Boom lowered the boom.
Super Bowl XLIX
- Date: February 1, 2015
- Winner: New England Patriots
- Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
- Score: 28-24
- Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- Comment: Pete Carroll should have run Marshawn Lynch.
Super Bowl 50
- Date: February 7, 2016
- Winner: Denver Broncos
- Opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Score: 24-10
- Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
- Comment: Peyton Manning goes out a champion.
Super Bowl LI
- Date: February 5, 2017
- Winner: New England Patriots
- Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
- Score: 34-28 (OT)
- Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- Comments: Patriots rally from a 28-3 deficit.
Super Bowl LII
- Date: February 4, 2018
- Winner: Philadelphia Eagles
- Opponent: New England Patriots
- Score: 41-33
- Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
- Comment: This was truly a Philly Special.
Super Bowl LIII
- Date: February 3, 2019
- Winner: New England Patriots
- Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Score: 13-3
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- Comment: Patriots shut down Rams offense.
Super Bowl LIV
- Date: February 2, 2020
- Winner: Kansas City Chiefs
- Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Score: 31-20
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
- Comment: The new Chiefs dynasty makes its first splash.
Super Bowl LV
- Date: February 7, 2021
- Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
- Score: 31-9
- Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
- Comment: Tom Brady wins his seventh Super Bowl ring.
Super Bowl LVI
- Date: February 13, 2022
- Winner: Los Angeles Rams
- Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Score: 23-20
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
- Comment: Rams win Super Bowl at home.
Super Bowl LVII
- Date: February 12, 2023
- Winner: Kansas City Chiefs
- Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Score: 38-35
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- Comment: Harrison Butker kicks the game winner with 8 seconds to play.
Super Bowl LVIII
- Date: February 11, 2024
- Winner: Kansas City Chiefs
- Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Score: 25-22, OT
- Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
- Comment: Patrick Mahomes throws the winning TD pass in overtime.
Which NFL Conference Has Won the Most Super Bowls?
The National Football League completed a merger with the American Football League in 1970 and although the leagues played championship games in 1968-1970, the title games weren't rebranded as Super Bowls until the game in January 1971.
After the 1970 merger, teams were aligned either in the National Football Conference (NFC) or American Football Conference (AFC).
With 58 Super Bowls currently in the books, NFC teams have won 29 Super Bowls. And AFC teams have won 29 Super Bowls.
Which NFL Team Has Won The Most Super Bowls?
This is a trick question because no one team has won the most Super Bowls.
The New England Patriots have won six Super Bowls.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have also won six Super Bowls.
That should not diminish the efforts of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers who have each won four Super Bowls.
Are There NFL Teams Who Have Never Won The Super Bowl?
This is a painful question for a dozen NFL teams.
It's especially agonizing for those that have gotten close but failed. And, sorry Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, it's downright embarrassing to the two teams that went to four Super Bowls and won none of them.
So we present the teams that haven't won the Super Bowl – with their number of Super Bowl losses in parentheses.
Atlanta Falcons (2).
Arizona Cardinals (1).
Buffalo Bills (4).
Carolina Panthers (2).
Cincinnati Bengals (3).
Cleveland Browns (0).
Detroit Lions (0).
Houston Texans (0).
Jacksonville Jaguars (0).
Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (1).
Minnesota Vikings (4).
Tennessee Titans (1).