Super Bowl Champions By Year

The Super Bowl is the NFL championship game that annually draws the attention of one-third of the people in the United States and another 60-70 million people around the world, so yes, it's a big event as well as a big game.

In the over half-century the Super Bowl has been played, it has provided us more than just a trip into the annals of NFL greatness. Super Bowl Sunday has provided us with lasting life memories.

This archive of the NFL's biggest game and America's grandest sporting event packs in every champion since 1967, their adversaries, scores, venues, dates and commentary on each game.

Relive the epic showdowns and crowning moments of professional football's finest warriors.

Here's the complete list of NFL Super Bowl Champions:

Super Bowl I

: January 15, 1967 Winner : Green Bay Packers

: Kansas City Chiefs Score : 35-10

: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Comment: Vince Lombardi becomes an icon but the game still wasn't known as the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl II

: January 14, 1968 Winner : Green Bay Packers

: Oakland Raiders Score : 33-14

: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL Comment: The National Football League frowned upon the inferior American Football Conference.

Super Bowl III

: January 12, 1969 Winner : New York Jets

: Baltimore Colts Score : 16-7

: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL Comment: Joe Namath guaranteed the huge upset.

Super Bowl IV

: January 11, 1970 Winner : Kansas City Chiefs

: Minnesota Vikings Score : 23-7

: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA Comment: The Chiefs matriculated the ball down the field.

Super Bowl V

: January 17, 1971 Winner : Baltimore Colts

: Dallas Cowboys Score : 17-14

: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL Comment: The first Super Bowl after the NFL-AFL merger was completed.

Super Bowl VI

: January 16, 1972 Winner : Dallas Cowboys

: Miami Dolphins Score : 24-3

: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA Comment: Cowboys finally broke through after previous year's loss.

Super Bowl VII

: January 14, 1973 Winner : Miami Dolphins

: Washington Redskins Score : 14-7

: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Comment: The Dolphins complete a "perfect" 17-0 season.

Super Bowl VIII

: January 13, 1974 Winner : Miami Dolphins

: Minnesota Vikings Score : 24-7

: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX Comment: The Dolphins became the first team to play in three consecutive Super Bowls.

Super Bowl IX

: January 12, 1975 Winner : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Minnesota Vikings Score : 16-6

: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA Comment: Here comes the Steelers' dynasty.

Super Bowl X

: January 18, 1976 Winner : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Dallas Cowboys Score : 21-17

: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL Comment: Lynn Swann took flight and it was amazing.

Super Bowl XI

: January 9, 1977 Winner : Oakland Raiders

: Minnesota Vikings Score : 32-14

: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA Comment: "Old man" Willie Davis immortalized that interception.

Super Bowl XII

: January 15, 1978 Winner : Dallas Cowboys

: Denver Broncos Score : 27-10

: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA Comment: America's Team dominated.

Super Bowl XIII

: January 21, 1979 Winner : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Dallas Cowboys Score : 35-31

: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL Comment: Perhaps the best Super Bowl game ever.

Super Bowl XIV

: January 20, 1980 Winner : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Los Angeles Rams Score : 31-19

: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA Comment: Rams fought for a while but, dynasties got to dynasty.

Super Bowl XV

: January 25, 1981 Winner : Oakland Raiders

: Philadelphia Eagles Score : 27-10

: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA Comment: Raiders become first Wild Card team to win it all.

Super Bowl XVI

: January 24, 1982 Winner : San Francisco 49ers

: Cincinnati Bengals Score : 26-21

: Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, MI Comment: The Joe Montana-Bill Walsh experience begins

Super Bowl XVII

: January 30, 1983 Winner : Washington Redskins

: Miami Dolphins Score : 27-17

: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA Comment: John Riggins bulldozed the Dolphins.

Super Bowl XVIII

: January 22, 1984 Winner : Los Angeles Raiders

: Washington Redskins Score : 38-9

: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FL Comment: Marcus Allen reversed field and never looked back.

Super Bowl XIX

: January 20, 1985 Winner : San Francisco 49ers

: Miami Dolphins Score : 38-16

: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA Comment: Dan Marino vs. Joe Montana was a blowout.

Super Bowl XX

: January 26, 1986 Winner : Chicago Bears

: New England Patriots Score : 46-10

: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA Comment: The Bears did the Super Bowl shuffle.

Super Bowl XXI

: January 25, 1987 Winner : New York Giants

: Denver Broncos Score : 39-20

: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA Comment: Bill Parcells signals his arrival.

Super Bowl XXII

: January 31, 1988 Winner : Washington Redskins

: Denver Broncos Score : 42-10

: Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego, CA Comment: Doug Williams delivers in the second quarter.

Super Bowl XXII

: January 22, 1989 Winner : San Francisco 49ers

: Cincinnati Bengals Score : 20-16

: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami, FL Comment: Bill Walsh goes out a Super Bowl winner.

Super Bowl XXIV

: January 28, 1990 Winner : San Francisco 49ers

: Denver Broncos Score : 55-10

: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA Comment: The 49ers were in a class all their own.

Super Bowl XXV

: January 27, 1991 Winner : New York Giants

: Buffalo Bills Score : 20-19

: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FL Comment: Scott Norwood missed wide right.

Super Bowl XXVI

: January 26, 1992 Winner : Washington Redskins

: Buffalo Bills Score : 37-24

: Metrodome, Minneapolis, MN Comment: Thurman Thomas lost his helmet

Super Bowl XXVII

: January 31, 1993 Winner : Dallas Cowboys

: Buffalo Bills Score : 52-17

: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA Comment: Jimmy Johnson's Cowboys begin their run.

Super Bowl XXVIII

: January 30, 1994 Winner : Dallas Cowboys

: Buffalo Bills Score : 30-13

: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GA Comment: The last of Buffalo's four straight Super Bowl losses.

Super Bowl XXIX

: January 29, 1995 Winner : San Francisco 49ers

: San Diego Chargers Score : 49-26

: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami, FL Comment: Steve Young to Jerry Rice.

Super Bowl XXX

: January 28, 1996 Winner : Dallas Cowboys

: Pittsburgh Steelers Score : 27-17

: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ Comment: Game marked the end of the Cowboys' run.

Super Bowl XXXI

: January 26, 1997 Winner : Green Bay Packers

: New England Patriots Score : 35-21

: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA Comment: Brett Favre delivers in the Bayou.

Super Bowl XXXII

: January 25, 1998 Winner : Denver Broncos

: Green Bay Packers Score : 31-24

: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA Comment: John Elway finally had a running game.

Super Bowl XXXIII

: January 31, 1999 Winner : Denver Broncos

: Atlanta Falcons Score : 34-19

: Pro Player Stadium, Miami, FL Comment: John Elway retires a champion.

Super Bowl XXXIV

: January 30, 2000 Winner : St. Louis Rams

: Tennessee Titans Score : 23-16

: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GA Comment: Titans fall one yard short against Best Show on Turf.

Super Bowl XXXV

: January 28, 2001 Winner : Baltimore Ravens

: New York Giants Score : 34-7

: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Comment: Ravens defense dominated everyone.

Super Bowl XXXVI

: February 3, 2002 Winner : New England Patriots

: St. Louis Rams Score : 20-17

: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA Comment: Patriots' reign begins.

Super Bowl XXXVII

: January 26, 2003 Winner : Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Oakland Raiders Score : 48-21

: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA Comment: Once 0-14, the Buccaneers become world champs.

Super Bowl XXXVIII

: February 1, 2004 Winner : New England Patriots

: Carolina Panthers Score : 32-29

: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX Comment: Get used to this Tom Brady guy being around.

Super Bowl XXXIX

: February 6, 2005 Winner : New England Patriots

: Philadelphia Eagles Score : 24-21

: Jacksonville, FL Comment: Patriots win third Super Bowl in four-year span.

Super Bowl XL

: February 5, 2006 Winner : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Seattle Seahawks Score : 21-10

: Ford Field, Detroit, MI Comment: Jerome Bettis returns home to Detroit to win it all.

Super Bowl XLI

: February 4, 2007 Winner : Indianapolis Colts

: Chicago Bears Score : 29-17

: Dolphin Stadium, Miami, FL Comment: Peyton Manning finally wins the big one.

Super Bowl XLII

: February 3, 2008 Winner : New York Giants

: New England Patriots Score : 17-14

: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ Comment: David Tyree's helmet catch did it.

Super Bowl XLIII

: February 1, 2009 Winner : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Arizona Cardinals Score : 27-23

: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Comment: James Harrison returned the Immaculate Interception 100 yards.

Super Bowl XLIV

: February 7, 2010 Winner : New Orleans Saints

: Indianapolis Colts Score : 31-17

: Sun Life Stadium, Miami, FL Comment: Sean Payton's onside kick was brilliant

Super Bowl XLV

: February 6, 2011 Winner : Green Bay Packers

: Pittsburgh Steelers Score : 31-25

: Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, TX Comment: Aaron Rodgers win as Packers upset Steelers.

Super Bowl XLVI

: February 5, 2012 Winner : New York Giants

: New England Patriots Score : 21-17

: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Comment: Eli Manning kept Brady from becoming insufferable.

Super Bowl XLVII

: February 3, 2013 Winner : Baltimore Ravens

: San Francisco 49ers Score : 34-31

: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA Comment: Battle of the Harbaugh brothers goes to John.

Super Bowl XLVIII

: February 2, 2014 Winner : Seattle Seahawks

: Denver Broncos Score : 43-8

: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Comment: Legion of Boom lowered the boom.

Super Bowl XLIX

: February 1, 2015 Winner : New England Patriots

: Seattle Seahawks Score : 28-24

: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ Comment: Pete Carroll should have run Marshawn Lynch.

Super Bowl 50

: February 7, 2016 Winner : Denver Broncos

: Carolina Panthers Score : 24-10

: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Comment: Peyton Manning goes out a champion.

Super Bowl LI

: February 5, 2017 Winner : New England Patriots

: Atlanta Falcons Score : 34-28 (OT)

: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Comments: Patriots rally from a 28-3 deficit.

Super Bowl LII

: February 4, 2018 Winner : Philadelphia Eagles

: New England Patriots Score : 41-33

: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Comment: This was truly a Philly Special.

Super Bowl LIII

: February 3, 2019 Winner : New England Patriots

: Los Angeles Rams Score : 13-3

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Comment: Patriots shut down Rams offense.

Super Bowl LIV

: February 2, 2020 Winner : Kansas City Chiefs

: San Francisco 49ers Score : 31-20

: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Comment: The new Chiefs dynasty makes its first splash.

Super Bowl LV

: February 7, 2021 Winner : Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Kansas City Chiefs Score : 31-9

: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Comment: Tom Brady wins his seventh Super Bowl ring.

Super Bowl LVI

: February 13, 2022 Winner : Los Angeles Rams

: Cincinnati Bengals Score : 23-20

: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Comment: Rams win Super Bowl at home.

Super Bowl LVII

: February 12, 2023 Winner : Kansas City Chiefs

: Philadelphia Eagles Score : 38-35

: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Comment: Harrison Butker kicks the game winner with 8 seconds to play.

Super Bowl LVIII

: February 11, 2024 Winner : Kansas City Chiefs

: San Francisco 49ers Score : 25-22, OT

: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Comment: Patrick Mahomes throws the winning TD pass in overtime.

Which NFL Conference Has Won the Most Super Bowls?

The National Football League completed a merger with the American Football League in 1970 and although the leagues played championship games in 1968-1970, the title games weren't rebranded as Super Bowls until the game in January 1971.

After the 1970 merger, teams were aligned either in the National Football Conference (NFC) or American Football Conference (AFC).

With 58 Super Bowls currently in the books, NFC teams have won 29 Super Bowls. And AFC teams have won 29 Super Bowls.

Which NFL Team Has Won The Most Super Bowls?

This is a trick question because no one team has won the most Super Bowls.

The New England Patriots have won six Super Bowls.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have also won six Super Bowls.

That should not diminish the efforts of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers who have each won four Super Bowls.

Are There NFL Teams Who Have Never Won The Super Bowl?

This is a painful question for a dozen NFL teams.

It's especially agonizing for those that have gotten close but failed. And, sorry Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, it's downright embarrassing to the two teams that went to four Super Bowls and won none of them.

So we present the teams that haven't won the Super Bowl – with their number of Super Bowl losses in parentheses.

Atlanta Falcons (2).

Arizona Cardinals (1).

Buffalo Bills (4).

Carolina Panthers (2).

Cincinnati Bengals (3).

Cleveland Browns (0).

Detroit Lions (0).

Houston Texans (0).

Jacksonville Jaguars (0).

Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (1).

Minnesota Vikings (4).

Tennessee Titans (1).