Giants First-Rounder Abdul Carter Also Received A Prank Call On Draft Day

We've got pranksters on the loose.

Another NFL hopeful fell victim to a slew of prank calls on Draft Day(s). The list now includes top-three pick Abdul Carter, who reportedly received a prank call when the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the phone and picked second overall.

Carter went one pick later to the New York Giants. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, gave details on the prank as more incidents are coming up from the 2025 NFL Draft.

"It’s unfortunate that these private numbers are getting to the people making the prank calls," said Drew Rosenhaus, via ESPN. "Abdul and I knew it was bs and didn’t even tell his family about the call." Moments later, Carter got the real call from the Giants, the team that selected him third overall.

The NFL is now probing how pranksters accessed prospects’ private numbers, with sources hinting at a possible leak from within team front offices.

Alongside Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Warren, and Mason Graham, Abdul Carter is the latest case of a high-profile prospect getting punk’d.

Carter’s case is awful yet not as malicious as Prime cases like Shedeur Sanders or even Isaiah Bond, the latter of whom received a prank call stating that the Falcons were planning on taking him, only for Bond to go undrafted (for other reasons as well).

Shedeur Sanders received the most spotlight for his prank call, which was traced back to Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax.

Details on Jax Ulbrich’s orchestrated prank revealed that the coordinator’s son took Sanders’ contact from his dad’s unattended iPad. As a result of Ulbrich’s prank call, the NFL fined Atlanta $250,000, with an additional $100,000 fine assigned to Ulbrich directly.

The organization and both Ulbrichs reached out to the Sanders family to apologize for clowning him in an already unflattering spotlight as Sanders slid from first-round projections to the fifth round.

