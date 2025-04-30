Giants First-Rounder Abdul Carter Also Received A Prank Call On Draft Day

PublishedUpdated

We've got pranksters on the loose.

Another NFL hopeful fell victim to a slew of prank calls on Draft Day(s). The list now includes top-three pick Abdul Carter, who reportedly received a prank call when the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the phone and picked second overall. 

Carter went one pick later to the New York Giants. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, gave details on the prank as more incidents are coming up from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Edge Rusher Abdul Carter of Penn State poses after being selected third overall pick by the New York Giants during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"It’s unfortunate that these private numbers are getting to the people making the prank calls," said Drew Rosenhaus, via ESPN. "Abdul and I knew it was bs and didn’t even tell his family about the call." Moments later, Carter got the real call from the Giants, the team that selected him third overall.

READ: Undrafted Longhorns WR Falls Victim to Prank Call, Joining Shedeur Sanders in Rising Tide of NFL Draft Pranks

The NFL is now probing how pranksters accessed prospects’ private numbers, with sources hinting at a possible leak from within team front offices.

READ: Quit Whining About Shedeur Sanders’ 2025 NFL Draft Prank Call, It's Hilarious

Alongside Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Warren, and Mason Graham, Abdul Carter is the latest case of a high-profile prospect getting punk’d. 

Carter’s case is awful yet not as malicious as Prime cases like Shedeur Sanders or even Isaiah Bond, the latter of whom received a prank call stating that the Falcons were planning on taking him, only for Bond to go undrafted (for other reasons as well).

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich of the New York Jets talks with an official prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo: Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders of Colorado looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders received the most spotlight for his prank call, which was traced back to Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax

Details on Jax Ulbrich’s orchestrated prank revealed that the coordinator’s son took Sanders’ contact from his dad’s unattended iPad. As a result of Ulbrich’s prank call, the NFL fined Atlanta $250,000, with an additional $100,000 fine assigned to Ulbrich directly. 

The organization and both Ulbrichs reached out to the Sanders family to apologize for clowning him in an already unflattering spotlight as Sanders slid from first-round projections to the fifth round.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)