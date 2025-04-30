Falcons, Ulbrich Fined 350K Over Shedeur Sanders Prank Call; Falcons DC Issues Apology

Fathers, lock your iPads, or you might pay a $100K price.

Jax Ulbrich, 21, son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, pulled a prank call on Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft. Posing as Saints GM Mickey Loomis, Jax tricked Sanders into thinking New Orleans would draft him, only to end the call with, "wait longer."

As a result of that prank, the NFL fined Jeff Ulbrich $100K for failing to secure personal contacts from non-NFL personnel — aka his son.

The Falcons got a separate $250K fine.

Jax accessed Shedeur’s contact info via Jeff’s unattended iPad.

The Falcons apologized, noting Jax reached out to the Sanders family.

Atlanta’s statement read: "We appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired because of it.

"We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization."

Other prospects — including Tyler Warren, Mason Graham, Isaiah Bond (undrafted), and Abdul Carter — also received prank calls.

This issue echoes past drafts, like the crank call to Eagles’ first-rounder Cooper DeJean last year.

The NFL hopes these steep fines deter future pranks, but that doesn't seem too promising.

Meanwhile, the Falcons opted not to discipline Jeff, formerly Jets’ interim head coach, for his son’s stunt. He issued an apology before the media on Wednesday.

Jax, however, might face a parental reckoning after costing his dad six figures.

