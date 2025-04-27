Son of Falcons DC Outed As Prank Caller Who Punk'd Shedeur Sanders On NFL Draft Night

Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of former interim Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich, was identified as the prankster making calls to NFL Draft prospect Shedeur Sanders to play cruel jokes as he awaited calls from NFL teams.

Jeff Ulbrich, now the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator, saw his team issue an apology for his son's actions.

Jax called Sanders, pretending to be Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, and told him he'd need to "keep waiting longer."

"It's been a long wait, man," Jax said on the phone. "We're going to take you with our next pick, man, but you're going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that."

Videos circulating on social media captured the moment Shedeur Sanders received the prank call.

Jax issued an apology on his Instagram page, and the Atlanta Falcons followed with their own statement, confirming Jeff Ulbrich would not face discipline. The prank call stemmed from Jax accessing Shedeur's contact information on his father's unattended iPad.

"On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake," the statement read in part. "Shedeur, what | did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful.

"I'm so sorry | took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me. @shedeursanders."

The Atlanta Falcons also reached out to the Sanders family to apologize. The league announced an investigation into the matter earlier Sunday.

"The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family," the statement read, in part. "We have also been in contact with the NFL and will continue to cooperate fully with any inquiries we may receive from the NFL league office."

Shedeur Sanders wasn't the only victim of prank calls. Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren also received one, though it has not been directly linked to Jax Ulbrich as of current reporting.

