Quit Whining About Shedeur Sanders’ 2025 NFL Draft Prank Call, It's Hilarious

I’m sick of the media getting on their high horse about everything, but most recently, the prank call that Cleveland Browns fifth-maybe-fourth-string (???) QB Shedeur Sanders was victimized by as he was sliding in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let’s just agree and accept that all prank calls are rude, inconsiderate, mean, or whatever.

Yet, is prank-calling Sanders while he is freefalling in the draft worse than a regular Joe making an hourly wage at a business? Back in my day, prank calls were hilarious, and the more important person you contacted, the funnier the prank. That's how that works. Is it immature? Of course. But, is it funny, too? Absolutely.

Remember when long-time Howard Stern Wack Packer, "Captain Janks," prank-called ABC's live coverage of the O.J. Simpson-Ford Bronco chase? Janks straight-up told legendary ABC anchor Peter Jennings in a fake accent: "And I see O.J., I see O.J. man, and he looks scared".

Jennings had no idea this was a prank call until Al Michaels ratted Janks after he ended the call with "Baba Booey," Stern producer Gary Dell'Abate's nickname and a trademark of prank calls from the Wack Pack. It's one of the greatest moments in Stern's career during his prime years.

Sure, Shedeur had a rough three days waiting to get drafted (LOL). I’m sure it sucked and he’s embarrassed. But how bad should I feel for Sanders, who started on third base, and will still probably bank millions of dollars at his NFL job? I mean O.J. allegedly murdered two people, and that Janks' prank call was still hilarious.

So, spare me this boohooing about a 21-year-old kid prank-calling another kid in his early 20s, who flashed a $350,000 Richard Mille watch (which he earned more for being Deion’s son than on his merits) at opponents and Colorado Buffaloes fans. Ironically, Ulbrich's fine will cost him as much as that Richard Mille set Shedeur back.

This is "NFL Nepo baby on NFL Nepo baby crime," and I think it’s hilarious, and I don’t feel like a worse person for saying that. I just think society and the mainstream media are soft. This wasn’t the first prank call ever, and the media’s reaction was predictable.

As the janitor "Carl Reed" said to the tight-a** vice principal "Richard Vernon" in The Breakfast Club: "Come on, Vern. The kids haven't changed, you have." Maybe I'm the a**hole here, but a well-timed prank call will never get old. Especially if it pisses everyone off.

_____________________________

