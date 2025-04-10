NFL Prospect WR Isaiah Bond Arrested In Texas Over Sexual Assault Allegations, Which He Claims Are False

NFL wide receiver prospect Isaiah Bond was arrested in Frisco, Texas, just two weeks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bond turned himself in to authorities regarding a sexual assault warrant and faces allegations of sexual assault. The 21-year-old denied the allegations in a statement posted to X Thursday afternoon.

"Regarding the accusation made against me," Bond's statement began, "I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false.

"I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

Bond was released after posting bail. He did not specify the nature or details of the allegations.

He has gained attention as a top-10 name at his position heading into the upcoming draft. Last season with Texas, Bond tallied 540 receiving yards (34 catches) and five touchdowns. He spent his first two years playing college football with Alabama. Bond combined for 888 yards and five TDs during his time with the Crimson Tide.

Bond caught attention during the NFL Combine as the latest player to eye the 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds. He ran a 4.39.

