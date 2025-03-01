NFL Draft Prospect Who Promised To Break 40-Yard Dash Record Falls Way Short

Talk a big game, but back it up!

At the NFL Combine on Saturday, plenty of eyes turned to Texas wideout Isaiah Bond.

Leading up to his 40-yard dash, Bond boldly guaranteed he’d break the record for the fastest time, aiming to top Xavier Worthy’s 4.21-second mark from the previous year.

That’s fast — and Bond claimed he’d run even faster.

"I anticipate running a 4.20, or possibly, if I’m feeling great, I might hit a 4.1," the hyped wide receiver prospect declared.

Taking the young man at his word, fans tuned in Saturday, eager to witness NFL Combine history.

Bond told everyone to take his promise to the bank, but the result was a major letdown.

On his first attempt, Bond ran an unofficial 4.41 40-yard dash. His second attempt showed slight improvement with a 4.40 (unofficial). He finished with a 4.39 official run.

Fans scattered across the seats at Lucas Oil Stadium seemed to boo Bond after his first run.

"That’s why you’ve got to under-promise and over-deliver," NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah remarked during the broadcast.

NFL fans held onto Bond’s bold prediction and roasted the former Texas and Alabama player for falling short.

One fan posted on X, "Isaiah Bond has sold people on thinking he’s some exceptional talent when in reality he’s consistently underwhelming and never comes close to meeting the expectations he and others set for him."

"Isaiah Bond clocking a 4.40 on his second run and then getting booed by the Combine crowd is CRAZY," another reacted.

The receiver showed tremendous promise during his first two seasons at Alabama and flashed similar dynamism in his third year at Texas, with agility standing out as one of his strengths.

Bond aimed for a record-breaking 40-yard dash to catapult his draft stock into the top five at his position. So far, he’s ranked closer to 10th and still has work ahead to earn that elite recognition.

