Undrafted Longhorns WR Falls Victim to Prank Call, Joining Shedeur Sanders in Rising Tide of NFL Draft Pranks

The media won't tell you this, but Shedeur Sanders wasn't the only NFL Draft prospect to be prank-called. Texas Longhorns draft hopeful Isaiah Bond, a top-rated wide receiver, also got hit by pranksters as he awaited calls from NFL franchises.

The prankster on the phone claimed to be Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot, giving Bond false hope of being drafted by the Falcons.

Jabbing at his Longhorns connection, the prankster ended the call with a "Roll Tide," and Bond responded with the Alabama salute.

These pranksters have been largely mocked by NFL fans, who disagree with teasing the NFL Draft prospects in bad spirits.

As for Isaiah Bond, he went undrafted this past weekend, largely due to a recent development.

In early April, Bond was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on a warrant based on sexual assault allegations. Two weeks before the NFL Draft, projections for Bond — a top-10 prospect at his position — plummeted. Bond countersued the accuser and sent a statement to all 32 NFL front offices, asking for a chance to prove his innocence in court.

As for the trend of Draft Day prank calls, all eyes were on sliding QB Shedeur Sanders over the weekend as he fell from top-five projections to the fifth round.

While awaiting a call on Day 2, Sanders received a prank call from someone posing as Saints GM Mickey Loomis.

The prankster was Jax Ulbrich, son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Penn State’s Tyler Warren was another prospect pranked, though Ulbrich has only been linked to the Sanders call so far. First-round defensive tackle Mason Graham also received a call from a yanker.

Social media buzzed with speculation that Jax Ulbrich, 21, might have leaked prospect contacts to other pranksters.

