Doc Rivers Urges 'Black, Brown, Latino' People To Vote Against Trump After 'Awful' MSG Rally

Former United States President Donald Trump, who is currently the favorite to win the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, held a rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

The left wing is losing its mind over the rally, with many going right to their No. 1 argument about conservatives and Republicans: racism.

Not surprisingly, an NBA head coach decided to add his name to the list. Somewhat surprisingly, his name isn't Steve Kerr or Gregg Popovich (although they've both endorsed Kamala Harris already).

No, this time it was Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

Prior to Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, a reporter – for some reason – asked Rivers what he thought about the Trump rally in New York City.

"It's so important to vote," Rivers began, before adding the part where he tells people exactly what to do with that vote.

"If [Trump] was so great, then why did 80 million people vote against him the last time he ran? I don't get it," Rivers continued.

"[The rally] was atrocious… If you're a black man or a woman, or brown, Latino, Puerto Rican … they hit everybody … and it was awful," Rivers concluded.

This is a quick reminder, before we get to anything else, that the Democrats always accuse Republicans of racism while simultaneously being the political party that constantly identifies people by their race.

RELATED: Sports Host Jemele Hill Calls 'White Men' The 'Worst Thing In America'

For example, Doc Rivers just did it in this answer. Instead of just saying that his opinion is that Donald Trump is not who he would vote for, and encouraging everyone to agree with his opinion, he instead singled out only non-white people.

So, who's the real racist, at least based on this commentary?

But, this is to be expected from an NBA head coach. That's the league that's all-in on left-wing politics.

They have no choice right now because, like the rest of the Democratic Party, panic is setting in. Trump is the betting favorite to win the election and the polls say the same thing.

Rivers is doing his part to help his team down the stretch.

That's smart.

After all, the Milwaukee Bucks did the same thing. They fired head coach Adrian Griffin in the middle of last season to bring in Rivers to help them with the NBA Championship.

Except, Rivers led the Bucks to an embarrassing first-round playoff exit.

Maybe the Democrats want to think about a better guy to try and help them win.

That's not exactly Rivers' strong suit.