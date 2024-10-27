Dana White Gives Ringing Endorsement For Trump At MSG Rally: 'The Choice Has Never Been Clearer'

Prominent figures in the world of combat sports showed up to support Donald Trump at a rally in Madison Square Garden.

After Hulk Hogan made his appearance, UFC president Dana White came on stage. What White might have lacked in creativity in his entrance, he more than made up for by delivering a powerful speech to the thousands in attendance.

After praising Trump for his resiliency and hard work ethic, he praised the Republican nominee for his past record on the economy, immigration, and foreign policy.

"I know he’s a great leader. This is not my opinion, not my hope. He’s proven he can build the strongest economy in American history. He’s proven he can secure our borders and keep our nation safe. He’s proven to be the strong leader allies and adversaries alike must respect. He’s proven he loves this country so much, he’s literally put his life on the line for it," White said.

By contrast, he bashed Harris for her lackluster record on these same issues, citing plenty of credible sources that show just how horrible the country has fared while she has been vice president.

"What has the other candidate proven? She can get your party’s nomination without even facing voters. What else can she offer the American people other than vague promises and no plan. She talks a lot about the need for change and her hope for the future. Hope and change, does that sound familiar? She can use the old Obama playbook…but she is no agent of change," White said.

In all honesty, this is one of the better speeches I have seen in support of a candidate in a long time: educated, informal, emotional (but not recklessly so), and straight to the point. White brought the heat at MSG tonight.