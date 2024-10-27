Hulk Hogan Fires Up 'Trumpamaniacs' At Rally In Madison Square Garden

Picture this: you’re at the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Who do you expect will appear on stage?

Of course, you’d expect to see Trump, maybe vice presidential candidate JD Vance, and one or two celebrities. But of all the people that could have shown up on stage at the world’s most iconic sports venue, I think the last person you’d expect to be there is former WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

However, that’s exactly who walked out on stage - donning a tank top, a gigantic Hawaiian lei, and carrying a massive American flag. Evidently, no one was expecting Hogan to show up, but it was impossible to miss him.

If that’s not the most Hulk Hogan entrance you’ve ever seen, I don’t know what is.

At the beginning of his speech, Hogan harkened back to his days when he would perform at the MSG. Of course, his recollection of these classic moments were met with applause.

"Welcome to the house that Hulkamania built! Usually when I’m in Madison Square Garden, I’m body-slamming giants, I’m winning heavyweight titles, I’m cracking people over the head with steel chairs, and the energy in Madison Square Garden is off the Richter scale," Hogan said .

"The energy in here is something like I've never felt. The energy of all these Trumpamaniacs is the most powerful force in the universe, and today, this is Donald Trump's house brother!," Hogan said.

As his speech continued, he also body-slammed Harris (figuratively speaking) by showing how she has negatively affected the country.

"Kamala is responsible for the border crisis, and Kamla is also responsible for inflation. And she acts like she’s the victim…she flips, she flops, she spins and turns it around, and she acts like she’s going to be the hero. But we know that Trump is the only man who can fix this country today," he concluded.

He concluded by saying that everyone should vote for Trump if they want to see this country fixed.