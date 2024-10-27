Elon Musk, Melania Trump Fire Up The Crowd Before Donald Trump Arrives At MSG Rally

Hulk Hogan and Dana White appeared at the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. Could the guest speaker list get any more star-studded?

Apparently, yes it could.

X CEO Elon Musk showed up at the world’s most famous sports arena in New York City. Of all the guest speakers at the event, Musk might have been the one enjoying himself the most (though Hogan certainly has a strong case to make). At any rate, he was certainly the one who seemed to be acting the most like Trump, in all the positive ways.

"America is not just going to be so great, America is going to reach heights that it has never seen before. The future is going to be amazing!" Musk said. If Trump wins, I think Musk might be the happiest person about it.

When the crowd started cheering about his remarks, he said "This is the kind of positive energy that America is all about!" He then promptly led the crowd in a chant of "U-S-A!," which everyone loved.

At the end of his speech, Musk introduced Melania Trump, who made a surprise appearance at the event.

After a brief speech in which she waved to the crowd and decried the level of crime in the nation, she introduced her husband, who she emphatically said would be the next Commander-in-Chief.

If you can name me a more electric and gripping rally than this, I would be impressed. With less than 10 days ahead to go before the official Election Day, this is exactly what the Trump campaign needed.