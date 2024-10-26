Sports Host Jemele Hill Calls 'White Men' The 'Worst Thing In America'

Jemele Hill is in the midst of a racist breakdown on X.

On Friday, she lashed out against former race car driver Danica Patrick for voting for Donald Trump. Hill called Patrick's voting decision "unhinged" and an example of why she does "not trust white women" in America.

All that because someone voted for Trump? Yes.

Later, Hill turned her attention to white men.

While she distrusts white women, Hill loathes white guys. Specifically, she called white men the "worse [sic] thing in America for decades." And she hopes they soon bear the "consequences" of that.

So, Jemele Hill is a racist, right?

If she means what she says, yes. Calling an entire race the "worst thing in America" is, by definition, racist.

However, we maintain that Hill is a fraud. See, Jemele wants you to think she is a racist. She understands there's a great financial incentive for a black person to brand themselves as an anti-white racist in American media.

Guilty, progressive white men are often looking to platform people of color to shame the white race as a whole. It's called job security – a defense when the race mob inventively comes for them. And the race mob comes for every prominent white person eventually. Joy Reid, Bomani Jones, Tiffany Cross, and Al Sharpton are known beneficiaries of this specific example of corporate cowardice.

As is Jemele Hill.

Hill has made millions of dollars while spewing anti-white bigotry under the employment of white men. In fact, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zazlav, a white man, just hired Hill this week to anchor a new weekly sports show on TNT's truTV.

If Hill actually considered white men the "worst thing in America," she would not have accepted that job. Nor would she have worked for John Skipper at ESPN and Meadowlark Media.

Moreover, Hill's longtime agent/manager is Evan Dick, a sheepish white guy who used to work under Nick Khan at CNN. If whites are evil and black women are as superior as Hill claims, why not hire a black female as her agent?

We don't say all of this as a defense of Hill. Quite the opposite. Pretending to be a racist for profit is just as, if not more, shameful as actually being a racist.

And it takes a special type of eunuch to pay someone to pretend to be racist, as David Zazlav is with Hill.

As a practical matter, Zazlav should fire Hill for her tweets about white people. It's not cancel culture to hold someone accountable for promoting racial hatred, which is exactly the purpose of Hill's posts.

By contrast, Hill supports cancel culture: punishing someone for having political opinions aligned with the side of the country that the media elites discount.

But don't expect Warner Bros. Discovery to do anything about Hill's racist rants. American media companies have yet to take any notable stance against racism spewed from black people about white people.

And the volume is large.

OutKick asked the company for comment on Saturday, to which it did not respond. We will update this story if we hear back. We will keep trying.

Still, that doesn't mean Jemele's new show on truTV will last long. Nothing with Hill lasts long. As Charles Barkley joked this week, Hill keeps getting fired. But not because of her patented racism; networks keep firing Hill because she's a failure.

Her now-canceled shows at ESPN, ViceTV, and Spotify all dramatically underperformed and lost money. Her memoir last year was met with humiliatingly low sales.

Already, WBD is refusing to disclose the viewership of her new show. Hmm, wonder why.

Her shtick is tiresome, unoriginal, and frankly unpopular. Jemele Hill isn't fooling anyone. She wants you to think she is a brave black nationalist. In reality, the viewers take Jemele for what she is: a black person who surrounds herself with mostly rich white elites while fraudulently pretending to stand in solidarity with struggling black Americans.

Calling white men "the worst thing in America" is none other than another desperate attempt to convince her target demographic of anti-white black people that she is one of them.