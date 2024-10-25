Jemele Hill Grossly Smears 'White Women' After Danica Patrick Votes For Trump

Former race car driver Danica Patrick had never voted before. At 42 years old, she did so for the first time on Wednesday. She voted for Donald Trump.

"I voted today, for the first time," Patrick posted on X. "I made a rule for myself that if I didn’t vote I could not have an opinion about the outcome, because I didn’t earn that right. Not this time. I voted for @realdonaldtrump and I can’t wait to have him make America great again!"

Patrick's post angered former ESPN host Jemele Hill.

"Considering what they said about you as a woman driver and what Trump stands for against women, this is unhinged behavior," Hill responded. "Also, this is why a lot of people do not trust white women in this election."

Huh?

What is "unhinged" about voting in the presidential election and for one of the two primary candidates? Also, what does race have to do with anything? Is shaming someone for being a white woman and making an independent political decision not, by definition, racist?

We can only answer the last question. And the answer is, of course, yes.

As OutKick writer David Hookstead commented, "Nobody with a brain distrusts white women or anyone based simply on their race. That’s racist."

This is not the first time Jemele smeared the entire white female species during an election year. Hill tweeted, "White women reporting for duty," in response to when white Virginian women took a stand against the political indoctrination of their children in schools during the 2021 off-year election.

OutKick editor Patricia Babcock McGraw, a white woman, had this to say about Hill's comments about "white women:"

"This is just more unhinged, baiting rhetoric from desperate leftists like Jemele Hill, who see the writing on the wall as this election steamrolls to the finish line. People don't trust white women? That's hilarious. The Harris campaign is banking its entire run at the presidency on the blind loyalty of coastal elite white women and white women from the suburbs.

"But the larger issue is: Why, in Hill's world, does everything have to come down to identity, race, gender, etc.? And why is it OK for her to spew insults and racist venom in one direction but expect people to be canceled anytime she is offended by commentary that she would label the same, but is sent in her direction? The tone-deafness and hypocrisy here is off the charts, but sadly, so predictable."

Consider that, despite Hill's perpetual and racially charged breakdowns, Warner Bros. Discovery just hired her to host a new television show on truTv. Given that the network won't realize the ratings, we take it they are not strong.

Additionally, we ought to scoff some at Hill using the line "what Trump stands for against women."

Here's what Trump does stand for: secure borders, America First politics, punishing criminals, preventing rises in the cost of living, and keeping males out of female sports – all of which greatly benefit women in America.

RELATED: Sorry, Kamala: Washington Post Chooses Not To Endorse Presidential Candidate For First Time In 36 Years

Stacy Washington, a black woman, is the host of SiriusXM's "Stacy on the Right" and provided the following comment to OutKick regarding Hill's remarks:

"Why is Danica's vote about her skin color? So tired of this constant push to confine people to demographic boxes based on innate characteristics. Danica is voting for a strong economy, sealed southern border and men out of women's sports. I voted today too. FOR TRUMP!"

Undoubtedly, women were safer in Trump's America. Allowing illegal thugs to cross over into America and rape and beat our women hasn't exactly been a net positive.

Does Jemele know any of that?

We'd assume. But given her entire career is now based on catering to Black Twitter and guilty white executives (there are many), it makes sense that she'd post a tweet disparaging white women as a whole.

By the way, if Trump wins the election, white women will not be to blame. According to NBC polling, Trump is +16 among men and has made historical gains with, wait for it, black men.

In fact, the latest GenForward poll from the University of Chicago shows that the number of black women who say they will vote for Trump is also up significantly from four years ago.

Are those black men and women "unhinged," too?