Contract Disputes Abound As NFL Training Camps Open Within Days

Practically every NFL team is facing some sort of contract dispute with important players.

All 32 NFL teams will be starting training camp by July 23 (most before then) and that typically places a bloom of optimism around the league because every team thinks itself improved from last season and many look at their roster and see a postseason or even a Super Bowl contender.

Except this year, the start of training camp might come with some bitter discontent weaved into the happy story lines. That's because this year there are a ton of players unsatisfied with their contract situations, possibly overshadowing the opening of camps.

Second-Round Rookies Holding The Line

Not talking one or two players. Or one or two teams.

At the time of publication, 30 of the NFL's 32 second-round draft picks had not yet signed contracts and that has already led to the first contract holdout of 2025 because Los Angeles Chargers second-rounder Tre Harris did not report with his team's other rookies on Sunday.

That doesn't make Harris a diva. It makes him like 29 other second-rounders holding out for fully guaranteed contracts – something atypical for past second-rounders but this year given to No. 33 overall pick Carson Schwesinger of the Cleveland Browns and No. 34 pick Jayden Higgins of the Houston Texans.

Schwesinger was the first pick of the second round and Higgins was second. And because they got guaranteed deals, every other second-rounder wants similar treatment.

Four teams – the Ravens, Bills, Seahawks and 49ers – have rookies scheduled to report on Tuesday, but none of those rookies picked in the second round has been signed yet.

The contract disputes with second-round rookies – and unsigned first-rounders Shemar Stewart and Jahdae Barron – are only the tip of the iceberg.

Jauan Jennings Wants New Deal Or Trade

And the Bengals, Cowboys, Steelers, 49ers, and Commanders are riding the contract dispute TItanic now because all have key star players who are in major contract disputes that threaten distraction at the start of camp.

The latest of those is receivers Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million in the final year of his contract but wants a new deal or to be traded, sources confirmed.

Jennings would be San Francisco's top receiver at the start of camp on July 22. Deebo Samuel was traded to Washington. Brandon Aiyuk is still rehabilitating an ACL injury and Demarcus Robinson's status is uncertain because of possible pending league discipline.

So Jennings has leverage. And that means that even if he reports to camp, he's likely to conduct something of a hold-in to make the point he wants a new deal.

Other hold-in possibilities?

Source: T.J. Watt Might Hold Out

T.J. Watt with the Steelers.

Micah Parsons with the Cowboys.

Trey Hendrickson with the Bengals.

Terry McLaurin with the Commanders.

McLaurin and Hendrickson have gone so far as to request trades, so it's fair to say they are the most peeved about their contract situations.

But one NFL source said that it is Watt who might actually decide not to report to camp until his contract dispute is addressed. Watt skipped mandatory minicamp and that was a signal from his camp that a training camp holdout was possible.

Watt is in the final year of his contract and this offseason, Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter and Maxx Crosby all signed contract extensions.

Garrett got a record deal that averaged $40 million per season. And Watt initially expected to exceed that deal.

Steelers' One-Year Push In Jeopardy

The Watt situation is one that has come with rumors of trades (not likely) and discontent (for sure on Watt's part). And those narratives threaten the Steelers' opening of camp in Latrobe, PA., on July 23 if Watt's situation isn't resolved by then.

The Steelers have a lot of stake this year in that their veteran roster and the addition of Aaron Rodgers has given them the appearance of a team reaching for a Super Bowl before a possible reset next year. Watt is a key cog in that.

The Bengals face similar stakes.

They signed monster deals with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and moved on from defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who is now the DC in Indianapolis. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been pushing to consolidate as much talent on the roster without losing any because he's been frustrated by missing the playoffs two years in a row.

Bengals Playing Hardball With Hendrickson

And coach Zac Taylor seems to be in a win-or-else situation. So not having Hendrickson, who has led the NFL in sacks the past two seasons with 35, is seemingly crucial.

Except the Bengals have made it clear to Hendrickson's representation that they have no ability to reach the Garrett contract heights. And even the deal signed by Crosby and others are a stretch.

The hardball being played by the Bengals the past two years has at times felt insulting to Hendrickson, who has been public about his discontent.

Will it get resolved?

Most contract disputes typically reach some conclusion. But none this year promise to do that before affecting training camp for multiple NFL teams.