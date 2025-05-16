Micah Parsons Contract Talks Crawl Along But Will Reach Record Finish

Micah Parsons is the next biggest thing in the NFL.

An offseason of change, drama, and lots of cash – in free agency, trades, the draft, Aaron Rodgers, even the schedule release and a possible Tush Push ban – is shifting focus to the negotiations that are crawling along between the Dallas Cowboys and Parsons, their premier edge rusher.

Parsons Will Get Huge Contract

And while the two sides thrust and parry in the negotiations, we already know the outcome, barring a stunning surprise: The Cowboys have no intention of losing Parsons as he gets ready to begin his expiring contract season.

Parsons is instead about to become the league's new highest-paid non-quarterback and would like to reach heights on guaranteed money that surpasses several top quarterbacks, per sources.

The timing of such a deal coming together is still fluid.

"I don't comment on close or far away or any of that," Cowboys COO and co-owner Stephen Jones told the Dallas Morning News on Thursday. "Those things, usually, when the right pieces, when the right things come together and everybody's ready to do a deal, then it happens. Certainly, we want Micah here. He knows we want him here. I think, ultimately, we'll get something done."

Parsons Will Surpass Ja'Marr Chase Deal

What will get done is that Parsons, about to turn 26, will surpass the deal that Justin Jefferson signed to become the league's highest-paid non-quarterback last year.

And he'll surpass the contract Myles Garrett signed to become the new league's highest-paid non-quarterback on March 9.

And he'll surpass the deal that Ja'Marr Chase agreed to become the current highest-paid non-quarterback on March 17.

Chase's deal averages $40.25 million per season on an annual basis.

"If Micah doesn't surpass that, his agent's not doing it right," the president of an agency who doesn't represent Parsons told OutKick. "But I have respect for their work and I'm confident they're going to get it done at the numbers everyone expects."

Guaranteed Money Is The Big Question

Those annual average numbers, per multiple sources, are a huge public focus but aren't necessarily the most significant issue for the Parson camp. Yes, Parsons is going to beat Chase's average.

But he's more interested in the guaranteed money and, in that regard, the figure to aim for is $150 million.

Chase, for example, got $109.8 million in total guarantees.

Garrett got $123.5 million in total guarantees.

Parsons is going to want to beat Garrett's number. By a lot.

At least that will be the request.

Parsons Resume About Dominance

Whether the Cowboys will go there or not is another matter because they get a vote as well.

The thing is, Parsons is a game-wrecker.

He's collected 52.5 sacks in his first four seasons and both the team, and he believes he can do better. He's been an All-Pro. He's been in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation a couple of times.

He's potentially dominant and, despite his outside interests, like his podcast, the Cowboys expect that his best years are ahead of him.

That is worth something. It's worth being the highest-paid non-quarterback in the entire NFL.