Colorado Football Staffers Get In Fist Fight In Disturbing Video

Shocking footage shows two Colorado football staffers throwing haymakers at each other.

The Buffaloes and Deion Sanders have been consumed by chaos since last season, and there's been a never-ending stream of negative stories.

One of the most troubling ones was a story published by Athlon Sports quoting a former player that the program is "like a real-life Grand Theft Auto video game."

The unnamed former player told the outlet, "There are many distractions with fights, guns, and money floating around. The environment is unlike any I’ve come from before."

Well, recently released footage seems to back up that claim.

Video shows Colorado football coaches fighting.

Video shows ex-Colorado coach Trevor Reilly in a full-blown melee with graduate assistant Josh Jynes following the former resigning from the program.

The most troubling part other than the massive punches being thrown and landed is the fact Colorado staffer and former NFL player Warren Sapp narrates the security camera footage. He seems to think it's awesome two people are beating each other up.

You can watch the shocking footage below.

Athlon notes it's not known whether the incident "involving a state employee and a former co-worker, was reported to university authorities or human resources."

The outlet also reported that the August fight wasn't the first altercation between the two men. There was an incident earlier in 2024 that resulted in the two almost getting physical.

As for Colorado, the program doesn't seem overly interested in talking about the situation and told Athlon Sports, "CU Athletics is aware of an incident involving two staff members, one of whom is no longer employed at the university. The incident has been addressed internally and we have no further comment."

This is just the latest negative headline for Deion Sanders and the Buffs, but unlike other claims, this one can't be refuted.

It's on video and Warren Sapp, who seems to lack any awareness at all, is in the background cracking up thinking it's hilarious.

Seriously, what is going on with the circus in Boulder? The team barely beat FCS NDSU to start the season, there's been plenty of issues behind the scenes and there's no a very viral video of two members of the staff brawling.

It seems like Deion has next to no control over the situation or narratives surrounding his team.

For anyone unfamiliar with all the bad press/distractions coming out of Boulder, here are a few quick hitters:

Next up is a Saturday showdown with Nebraska. Prepare for social media to burn no matter what happens.