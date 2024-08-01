Colorado Jersey Decision Seems To Show A Lack Of Priorities After Terrible Season

Colorado seems pretty interested in building social media clout.

The Buffaloes were an abysmal 4-8 in Deion Sanders' first season as the program's head coach, and it was a disaster down the stretch.

The team started hot after going 3-0 to open the 2023 campaign. It went off the rails from there and the team won just one of its final nine games.

You'd think the team would eliminate all distractions in an attempt to improve. You'd be wrong.

Colorado practice jerseys feature social media handles.

Deion Sanders' squad now has practice jerseys that feature social media handles instead of their actual names.

Seems like a great use of time and resources for a team that lost 66.6% of its games last season. You can check out the jerseys in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hate to sound like an old man yelling at clouds, but it's the little things that add up over time that make Colorado insufferable.

Again, this team won four games last year. I can't stress that point enough. It's not like Colorado dominated college football last year and bought itself some breathing room. The team was awful after the first three games of the season.

And yet, it seems like there are more distractions that ever before. Deion Sanders is complaining about video games, Shedeur wants to launch a rap career, Shilo and his brother did a fashion show and there's nonstop sniping over transfers and team drama.

Now the team is putting social media handles on jerseys. It's not a huge deal, but it is just another sign simply winning football games might not be the only thing they're focused on. A player's Instagram account doesn't put points on the scoreboard the last time I checked.

Do you agree Colorado should put a tent on its circus of distractions or do you think I'm wrong? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.