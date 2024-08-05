Former Colorado Player Shares Concerning Comment About Guns And Fights Within Program

It sounds like Colorado's football program has many internal issues that are derailing the team.

Deion Sanders went 4-8 in his first year with the Buffaloes. The team started 3-0 in 2023 before imploding to finish 1-8 in the team's final nine games.

There are seemingly never ending distractions, including many players leaving the team. The narrative pushed by Deion and his kids is that some people just can't take playing at Colorado.

Well, that's not the version of events at least two former players have. The locker room is allegedly infested with guns, fights, bullying and money.

Former Colorado players slam state of the program.

"It's like a real-life Grand Theft Auto video game. There are many distractions with fights, guns, and money floating around. The environment is unlike any I’ve come from before," an unnamed player told Athlon. The publication withheld his name out of fear of retaliation.

A second unnamed former player claimed the bullying in the locker room was out of control, and led to former five star recruit Cormani McClain - who left after one season - threatening to kill Shilo Sanders.

"Cormani was taking a lot of heat from everyone. At the same time, Coach Prime was saying he was in the doghouse and needed to improve. Cormani was getting bullied by Shilo (Sanders). After the Oregon State game, Shilo slapped him several times, which left Cormani screaming 'I'm going to kill you' repeatedly. After that, you could tell he wasn’t mentally there. It’s hard when the coaches you trust are calling you derogatory names on the practice field," the unnamed player told Athlon.

It seems like nearly all the press surrounding Colorado these days is negative. Long gone are the days of puff pieces and glowing national attention.

Here are a couple quick hitters:

Deion Sanders complaining about video game ratings.

Shedeur Sanders is trying to launch a rap career.

Shedeur and Shilo did a fashion show.

Arguments over people transferring.

Putting social media handles on jerseys to chase clout instead of focusing on winning.

A lot of that would be okay as long as Colorado was dominant and winning. However, the team was awful last year, and it seems like the priorities are nowhere near where they need to be.

Now, a former player has come out accusing the culture within the program of being centered on fights, money and guns. No coach wants to deal with these kinds of distractions, but Deion seems to honestly believe all press is good press. He loves the camera.

It feels like the world is waiting for Colorado to get rocked in the Big 12 to mock Deion and his team. Unfortunately for the Buffs, there is a very real chance this season is another disappointing run. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.