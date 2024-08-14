Warren Sapp Savagely Roasted For Stupid Comment About Colorado And Bullets

Warren Sapp is getting dragged online for a dumb comment about Colorado's defense being like bullets.

Deion Sanders brought on Sapp as an assistant for the 2024 campaign after the team's defense was awful during its 4-8 run last season.

All signs point to the defense, once again, being bad in 2024. In an attempt to convince people the defense will be solid, Sapp compared it to two pistol rounds:

The .38 and the 9mm.

Warren Sapp roasted for bullet comparison

As I told OutKick's great writer Alejandro Avila on Tuesday, the comment makes absolutely no sense on the surface because while the 9mm is a popular round, it's far from very powerful. The .38 is a joke of a handgun round.

Without realizing it, Sapp had called his defense boring, slow and not special. Well, I wasn't the only one to notice that Sapp's comment absolutely wasn't a compliment.

He's getting cooked online, and the comments are hilarious. Check out some of the best responses below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I'm glad my comment to Alejandro wasn't on an island by itself. Many on the internet heard Sapp's comment and came to the same conclusion I did:

It made absolutely no sense.

For everyone out there, you want power if you're going to get into a gunfight. Your defense line should be a .50 caliber machine gun, your linebackers should be a .308, cornerbacks 5.56 and your safeties .300 win mag.

If he had said that, then he would have set the tone. He would have made it clear Colorado had power. Instead, he picked two very weak calibers on the spectrum of options.

You want power in a gunfight? Get your hands on a rifle or even an MP7 chambered in 4.6×30mm. Of course, having a .38 or a 9mm is better than nothing, but neither is a primary weapon.

It's amazing how much content Colorado is producing, and the season hasn't even started yet. Will the Buffaloes improve in year two under Deion Sanders or will it be another disaster? Time will tell, but judging from social media, people are praying for an implosion. Either way, we'll have plenty of coverage here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.