Warren Sapp Oddly Compares Colorado Buffaloes' Defense To Rain of Gunfire: 'Pick Your Bullets!'

New Colorado Buffaloes defensive coach Warren Sapp raised expectations higher for his team heading into next season with an audacious claim about his defensive firepower.

It did not take long for Sapp to be swayed by the Deion Effect in Boulder and call his shots on the mic too early.

Coming off a miserable year for Colorado's D, Sapp is talking serious talk.

Speaking on his defensive personnel, Sapp described the Buffaloes' D as an arsenal of ‘bullets’ waiting to blow away any offense.

"I wouldn’t single out one guy because we’re a pack," Sapp said on Tuesday via DNVR Buffs (on X).

"We’ll be six-deep. We’re just mixing and matching. We got bullets. You get shot with a .38 or 9mm. You pick it."

Warren Sapp's prediction surely won't backfire on CU … much like most of their chatter did during their 4-8 season last year.

On its surface, Sapp's quote sounds like real tough stuff. OutKick reporter and Master of the Gun David Hookstead chimed in, rebutting Sapp's basic knowledge of bullets.

Hook reacted, "Of all the rounds he could have chosen, he chose two standard, not special, boring pistol rounds over where the real energy, speed and power is - rifle ammunition."

Could Sapp be giving a cry for help, warning us of a bad year ahead for the Buffs' D?

"I’m going to guess Warren Sapp doesn’t know anything about guns because if he does, then he told the world his defense isn’t impressive," Hookstead concluded.

This offseason, Deion Sanders added Sapp to his coaching staff as a senior quality control analyst.

Sapp's addition to the defense undoubtedly upgrades the unit from 2023. Adding an NFL Hall of Famer and former Super Bowl champ to the cast of coaches also gives Boulder the uptick in publicity that the program has enjoyed since Deion Sanders' addition as head coach launched it into the stratosphere last season.

"For someone that never wanted to do this, I am really addicted to it right now," Sapp said about his new coaching gig. "The babies are really giving me a purpose in life, and I’m enjoying it."

The Buffs' 3-0 start in 2023 offered signs of a successfully rebooted football program until Coach Prime and company began drifting their focus away from the field and into the off-field splendors of NIL. Prime's image as the first star coach in the age of NIL made more headlines than the Buffs' play and the team finished 1-8 after their undefeated start.

Deion Sanders' Buffaloes still have their sights set on a postseason appearance next year, though it seems out of their range.

