Social Media Roasts Deion Sanders, Colorado Over Saudi Arabia/NIL Claim

Social media is having a lot of fun with a former Colorado coach allegedly trying to get his hands on some cash out of Saudi Arabia.

Former Buffaloes special teams coordinator Trevor Reilly claimed in a resignation letter that he attempted to raise NIL money from the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Allegedly attempting to get money from the Saudis for NIL purposes is nothing short of absolutely ridiculous, and I'm not sure how anyone could disagree.

When you think of college football, you definitely don't think of the Saudis. Social media seems to agree, and going after Deion Sanders and the Buffs.

Social media roasts Deion Sanders and Colorado over Saudi Arabia/NIL claim.

The internet is having an absolute field day with Reilly's claims, and if there's one thing we love here at OutKick it's when social media units behind a common cause.

Check out some of the responses and reactions below

The circus surrounding Colorado football continues to be a complete joke that stopped being funny a long time ago. It's just really bad reality TV at this point, and the internet loves torching the Buffs and Deion.

Here a few quick hitters:

Now, a former coach is publicly claiming he tried to get Saudi money - something the school has claimed it knew nothing about.

The jokes write themselves. Deion had better hope the Buffaloes turn out to be a really solid team this season, or things might be absolutely brutal on social media.

The wolves on social media are at the gates waiting to pounce after getting more than enough ammo going back to last season.

I can't wait to find out what insane story comes out of Boulder next. You know we'll be covering it here at OutKick