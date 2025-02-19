Seven Chilean Migrants Charged In Home Burglaries Targeting Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Other Pro Athletes

Federal prosecutors have charged seven Chilean migrants in connection with the string of home burglaries targeting Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, as well as other professional athletes around the country.

The illegal immigrants, all purported members of a South American theft group, face charges of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. The suspects have been identified as Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24; Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20; Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27; Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22; Bastian Orellano Morales, 23; Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24, and Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38.

They’re accused of stealing property worth more than $2 million. They face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Mahomes had his Belton, Mo., mansion robbed just after midnight on Oct. 6., and Kelce’s Kansas City area home was broken into on Oct. 7, according to Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI also linked the theft group to the burglary of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player that same month.

In November, the group allegedly broke into the home of Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis. There, they stole a safe — which contained several watches, chains, personal items, jewelry and cash — along with a designer suitcase and designer bags, authorities said.

The men have also been connected to the December 2024 burglary at the home of a Memphis Grizzlies player and the burglary targeting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The complaint alleged that the burglars had a "clear and consistent modus operandi" that began with identifying an ideal target based on publicly available game schedules and locations of professional athletes. They would enter through a broken window or by using a crowbar to pry open a sliding door. Once inside, they would then identify the highest-value items, such as watches, jewelry and merchandise, before leaving the residence.

The FBI issued a formal warning to sports leagues in late December about organized theft groups targeting professional athletes.