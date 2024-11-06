Citizens Of Milwaukee: Help Find Bobby Portis' Stolen Belongings And Earn A $40K Reward

Bobby Portis' prized possessions are still missing. And he wants YOUR help to get them back, with a $40,000 kicker to find the items burglarized from his home on Saturday, and the thieves.

Sadly, the 29-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward's home was broken into during the swingman's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

You hate to see that happen with an athlete, though they've been targeted frequently in recent years.

Portis was already having a bad Saturday evening — losing to the Cleveland Cavs — when he discovered thieves had snatched several high-priced goods from his home. He filed a police report after the incident, capturing the hooligans on his surveillance camera. Now, days later, Portis is issuing a social media announcement to his fans and fellow Milwaukeeans: Help me find my stuff!

Portis announced on his social media Wednesday that he would pay $40,000 to anyone who helped in his search.

Was Portis reading off a teleprompter?

WATCH PORTIS' PLEA:

Portis shared: "I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests!"

Bucks fans are galvanized around Portis' incident, hoping to find and arrest the thieves.

On Saturday night, Portis played 20 minutes, adding 10 points and eight rebounds. Portis also went -16, posting the worst plus/minus on the Bucks in the one-point loss, 114-113.

However, the Bucks team as a whole has more questions to answer than Portis, starting the year with a horrid 1-6 record.

Who knew that the Milwaukee Bucks could turn into a dumpster three seasons removed from a championship … the team's roster suffered significantly after trading Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is gaining steam as a superstar potentially on the move.

Someone stole the Bucks' groove, and if any Wisconsinites have info on how this happened, please contact the team immediately.

