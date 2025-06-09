California Sues Department Of Justice So Males Can Keep Competing In Women's Sports

The state really wants males to be allowed to compete in women's sports for some reason

Recently, a California male athlete won two girls' state high school championships, something that President Donald Trump attempted to end by signing an executive order banning males from girls' and women's sports. The state of California not only continues to defy Trump's order, but decided to take it a step further. On Monday, the state filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice.

"Forcing a transgender person to live in a manner that does not align with that person’s gender identity, such as requiring a transgender girl to participate in single-sex activities designated for boys, can be extremely harmful to their well-being," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit is a response to a letter from the Department of Justice which gave the state until June 9 to rectify its biology and reality-denying policy of allowing males to compete in girls' and women's sports based on the ridiculous notion of "gender identity."

Except, the state argues that allowing males in girls' and women's sports does not "deprive female students of athletic opportunities and benefits on the basis of their sex." Really? Tell that to the girls who lost out on the opportunity to win a state championship because a male beat them.

It's absurd that California, which is in the midst of riots and looting because of its horrible sanctuary city policies, continues to fight for the inclusion of males in women's sports and the presence of males in women's bathrooms and locker rooms.

It's as if leadership in California gets together and asks each other, "What are the worst policy ideas we can come up with?" Then, inexplicably, they implement those policies. Perhaps the worst part is that California citizens continue to vote for Democrats, regardless of the terrible ideas that are destroying the state.