Trans Athlete AB Hernandez Wins Two Girls' State Titles In California, Insane Medal Ceremony Ensues

The state of California ignored President Donald Trump's warning about letting a biological male compete in a girls' track and field state championship over the weekend, which led to transgender student athlete AB Hernandez winning not one, but two state titles on Saturday.

Hernandez, who recently set the nation's highest triple jump mark in girls' high school track and field for 2025, took first place in the girls' high jump and triple jump during the meet held at Memorial Stadium in Clovis, Calif.

The trans student athlete out of Jurupa Valley High School also finished runner-up in the high jump to Woodrow Wilson High School's Loren Webster, the only female to get the best of Hernandez in any competition at the meet.

Masked Trans Flag-Wielding Protestor Arrested For Attack At California Track And Field Championships

Not only were young female athletes forced to compete against Hernandez, they also had to participate in a shameful medal ceremony that the far-left California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) created as a result of President Trump's warning.

The CIF announced a ‘rule change’ days prior to the state championship meet ensuring any females who finished behind a biological male would be appropriately rewarded a medal based on where they placed among female competitors.

Therefore, the female competitors who finished behind Hernandez in the three events the trans athlete competed in had to stand next to Hernandez on the podium while holding medals that reflected how they would have finished in a fair race, one that included only biological females.

In other words, the state of California and the CIF fully recognize the advantage a biological male athlete has over a female athlete, but instead of accepting that reality, they have created their own in which the trans athlete can dominate the females, but it's all made right because the girls Hernandez beat got a medal and stood on the podium too.

Some people at the championship, including California Family Council outreach director Sophia Lorey, attempted to point out the absurdity unfolding at the meet, but to no avail. Lorey was escorted out of the stadium by CIF officials for passing out ‘Save Girls’ Sports' wristbands with pro-female messaging to spectators.

You don't have to imagine this world, because we're quite literally living in it, but a woman was asked to leave a high school girls' track state championship meet for supporting girls' sports.

Make it make sense.