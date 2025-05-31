Masked Trans Flag-Wielding Protestor Arrested For Attack At California Track And Field Championships

There has been a lot of buzz around the California high school track and field championships, and not for a good reason.

The involvement of Jurupa Valley high-jumper AB Hernandez — who is a biological male competing in girls' events — has led to controversy and brought out protesters on both sides of the issue: the sane one and the insane one.

While everyone's got the right to protest here in the US of A, what they don't have the right to do is throw on a mask and attack someone with a transgender flag like they're the worst Marvel superhero of all-time, and unfortunately, that's what someone did, and it was all caught on camera.

According to Fox News Digital, Josh Fulfer, a California-based right-wing activist and content creator who goes by the name "Oreo Express" online, was in Clovis, California, where the state track and field is taking place this weekend, and where protesters are gathering to make their voices heard.

On Friday — the same day a plane flew over the meet while pulling a banner that read, "NO BOYS IN GIRLS SPORTS" — Fulfer was sitting at a red light after leaving the meet and was approached by an individual dressed in black with a mask covering their face who was carrying a transgender flag. The person used the end of the flag pole and appeared to try to jab Fulfer with it.

Fulfer told Fox News Digital that the attacker recognized him before the incident and also said that the flagpole put a hole in his car. He sustained bruises and scrapes in the incident. He eventually pepper-sprayed the person — can you blame him? — who allegedly got angry and started hitting the roof of his car with the flag.

Fortunately, Clovis' finest were nearby and saw the incident occur. Officers intervened and apprehended the suspect, who turned out to be 19-year-old Ethan Kroll.

"Our stance is always to allow people to exercise their constitutional right to free speech and protest," Clovis Police Sgt. Chris Hutchison told Fox News Digital. "They have a right to do it in a manner that isn't inciting violence or causing other problems. … We don't have room for violence or property damage or anything like that."

Kroll is now reportedly facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, obstructing a public officer, and vandalism.