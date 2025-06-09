LAFC Backs Violent Anti-ICE Rioters as Los Angeles Burns

Footage of the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles stunned the nation over the weekend, as media outlets misleadingly labeled the chaos "peaceful protests" despite rampant destruction and anti-American rhetoric inciting violence against federal agents.

From June 7 to 8, rabid anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles unleashed mayhem, violently clashing with police, vandalizing property, looting, and setting fires, forcing the deployment of National Guard troops.

It was only a matter of time before a local team voiced support for the anti-ICE activists — enter the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) of the MLS.

LAFC’s stance fuels LA’s political wildfire, which is a reckless misstep that amplifies chaos instead of dousing it.

Before their Sunday match against Sporting KC, LAFC posted on social media, endorsing the violent activists with little regard for fans who support the Trump administration’s efforts to curb illegal immigration.

"Shoulder to Shoulder," LAFC posted on its X account, as leftist protesters, some wearing keffiyehs, set the city ablaze.

While the team described the riots as peaceful, ground-level footage of cars engulfed in flames and injuries within massive, unruly crowds revealed the true nature of these wrongly dubbed "peaceful protests."

Taking a stance against Trump and the federal ICE agents proved deliberate.

During the match against Sporting KC, LAFC’s broadcast operators spotlighted fan signs reading "ABOLISH ICE" and "Immigrants are the heartbeat of Los Angeles" — urging action against ICE agents.

The area in which this message was displayed, six rows at BMO Stadium positioned in the North End of BMO Stadium, was blocked off.

OutKick received footage and images from the match from an anonymous fan, showing LAFC's broadcast crew proudly spotlighting the anti-ICE protesters in attendance.

While LAFC’s posturing resonated with a small group of supporters, other fans condemned the team for siding with rioters and opposing ICE agents.

One fan posted on X, "Never thought LAFC would be pro violence and anti law enforcement officers! That is despicable!"

After their 3-1 victory, LAFC players voiced support for the rioters. Striker Jeremy Ebobisse stated,

"We're a community, we stand by each other, we've been alongside each other, and it's important that in these difficult moments, we reaffirm that and don't just back into our corners and be scared because solidarity is the only way through this."

LAFC's message of support read: "LAFC believes that the true strength of our community comes from the people and culture that make up the tapestry of this beautiful and diverse city. Today, when so many in our city are feeling fear and uncertainty, LAFC stands shoulder to shoulder with all members of our community."

OutKick reached out for comment from LAFC and MLS (Major League Soccer).

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela