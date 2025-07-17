Caitlin Clark OUT For WNBA All-Star Weekend, A Massive Blow To The League

The worst fear for the WNBA officially came true: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark – by far the biggest (some would argue the only) draw for the league – announced that she will not participate in the league's three-point shootout or All-Star Game this weekend due to her latest injury.

"I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. I want to thank the Indianaapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together. I know this will be the best All-Star yet," Clark wrote in a statement that was posted on social media by the Fever.

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy [Brondello] coach our team to a win."

There's no other way to say it: this is a complete disaster for the WNBA. When Clark participated in the All-Star Game last year, the league set a record for television viewership, with the broadcast peaking at over four million people. The average viewership of 3.4 million on ABC more than doubled the previous-best All-Star Game (2003, 1.4 million) and was the most-watched WNBA game in Disney/ESPN history.

There's no chance the league will approach that viewership without Clark. It's also a terrible development for the fans that shelled out hundreds of dollars for tickets to the events this weekend. Ticket prices figure to plummet now that Clark is officially out.

This is the downside of being so dependent on one player and not protecting that player. Clark has battled injuries throughout the season, for the first time in her entire basketball career, and it has had an extremely negative impact on the league as a whole.

The WNBA needs Clark to take this time to rest up and hopefully get healthy for the rest of the season. If the Indiana Fever fails to make the playoffs, or if Clark is unable to play in the postseason, that's a worst-case scenario for the league. Although, missing the All-Star Game hosted at Clark's home arena is arguably worse.