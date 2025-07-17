ESPN Analyst Moronically Calls Caitlin Clark A 'Villain' Immediately After She Wins ESPY For WNBA Best Player

Caitlin Clark won the ESPY award for the best player in the WNBA on Wednesday night. It may have been the most sure-thing award ever handed out in the history of award shows, given Clark's abilities on the hardwood and the impact she's made on the WNBA. Still, one ESPN analyst had to stick to the new unwritten rule of the network and make a point about the Fever superstar not based in reality in the midst of her being honored.

Clark was not in attendance to accept the award, so a handful of ESPN analysts accepted the ESPY on her behalf before the show began.

Shane Gillis Stuns ESPYs Crowd With WNBA Joke That Included Harsh Reality Check

When announced, all four of the female analysts with a mic reacted by saying, "okay," and nothing else, not even a sympathetic ‘congratulations’ or a ‘well-deserved.’

From there, analyst Ari Chambers shared her reaction to Clark winning the award, and she really put on her thinking cap to come up with her take.

"Her villain origin story has started, and she loves to play into it. Fans eat it right up," Chambers said.

If your reaction to Chambers' word vomit was ‘what the hell is she talking about?’ you are not alone, in fact, you are in the majority, given that her comment made absolutely no sense whatsoever.

Chambers jumped on X after getting ratioed across social media to try and explain what exactly she meant with the villain comment, and just dug herself into a deeper hole.

Playing with "fiery fierceness" makes you a villain in the WNBA? Caitlin Clark is the "daughter" of Diana Taurasi?

Again, what the hell is she talking about?

This is just the most recent example of an ESPN personality refusing to acknowledge that Clark is the most exciting and most important player in the history of the WNBA and is the only reason any of us are giving the league an iota of space in our brains.