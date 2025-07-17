Shane Gillis Stuns ESPYs Crowd With WNBA Joke That Included Harsh Reality Check

I don't even know where to begin with Shane Gillis and the insufferable ESPYs from Wednesday night. It was maybe the greatest performance I've ever seen.

And against all odds! On a DISNEY-owned platform. Think Giants knocking off the Pats in 2007. It had THAT feel to it.

Just obscene joke after obscene joke. Bam, bam, BAM, bam! Right to their smug, elitist, virtue-signaling faces. With every bit, the laughs got more awkward and uncomfortable. The Libs in the crowd didn't know what to do. They were so lost, and so stressed.

The panic was permeating throughout the room. You could feel it, and it was glorious.

But Shane didn't stop. He forged ahead with jokes about Trump, Jan. 6, Caitlin Clark fighting black chicks at Waffle House, and Deshaun Watson being a creep.

He also mixed in some Bill Belichick and JordON Hudson, and at one point said Juan Soto was being hunted by ICE. Amazing.

I'm gonna go ahead and focus on maybe my favorite part of the night – Shane proving, once and for all, that those Libs really don't give a shit about the WNBA.

Like I've always said, it's an act. It's always an act:

Shane Gillis nailed this one

"4x WNBA All-Star Brittany Hicks is here. Give it up for Brittany, everybody. I'm just joking around; that's my friend's wife, I knew none of you knew WNBA players."

It was just so perfect. Such a perfect encapsulation of ESPN and society right now. Besides Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Sophie Cunningham, nobody can pick a WNBA player out of a crowd.

Frankly, besides Sophie, nobody wants to. Let's call a spade a spade here.

But gaslighters like Stephen A. and the McNutt chick go on ESPN and act like they know. Like they know the WNBA, and love the WNBA, and blah, blah, blah. They act like we're the bad ones for NOT paying attention to players outside Caitlin Clark.

Nobody cares about anyone else! And if they say they do, it's fake.

And Shane Gillis proved it. Right to their smug faces. And now they're CAUGHT. Gotcha!

And yes, folks will look at OutKick and say, ‘Well, you guys are no better! You write about the WNBA all the time!’

That's true. We do. But when I write about the WNBA, it's about Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, or Sophie Cunningham. You know why? Because those girls get clicks. I am 10000% in it for the clicks. That's the truth. That's my job. If y'all didn't click, I wouldn't write about it. Period. Same goes with NASCAR, Nightcaps, or college football.

We don't come on here and virtue-signal our asses off about the WNBA. We're pretty honest about it. ESPN is not. The fake fans at the ESPYs were not.

Not anymore, though!

Thank you, Shane. What a night.