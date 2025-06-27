ESPN Already Trying To Recreate Caitlin Clark Race Drama With Cooper Flagg

"Let's not act as if we don't live in America and we're not seeing what's happening with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA."

Cooper Flagg is the first American-born white player drafted first overall in the NBA since Kent Benson in 1977. He is already the most popular American-born white male basketball player since Larry Bird. Thus, ESPN hopes to stoke the same type of racial tensions around Flagg that it did Caitlin Clark.

On Friday, ESPN contributor Peter Rosenberg proactively accused American sports fans of having an interest in Flagg because he is white.

"Cooper Flagg is a white guy, maybe the best white American prospect since Larry Bird. Let's not act as if we don't live in America and we're not seeing what's happening with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA," Rosenberg said on First Take. "If he's nearly as good as people expect... no one's going to be more intriguing or get more eyeballs than what Cooper Flagg's doing in Dallas."

For background, Rosenberg is a co-host on the hip-hop station Hot 97 in New York City. Part of his brand is pretending to be the guilty white dude who surrounds himself with only black Americans.

Here is what Rosenberg had to say about Clark last June:

"It’s almost like Caitlin Clark has been drafted without her own choice to being the face of white fragility. People were like, ‘We want you to be all of the concerns we have about white people getting treated ‘unfairly.’ We’re going to put that on you, Caitlin Clark."

The face of white fragility, huh?

In actuality, the only real racism in the WNBA comes from the black players who are weirdly triggered by the success of a little white girl from Iowa.

Notice that White Dude For Kamala Peter Rosenberg didn't mention that during his rant. And that's where the comparisons between Clark and Flagg are, in fact, apropos.

Black NBA players already refer to Luka Doncic as a "bitch ass white boy" during the competition. ESPN pundits Kendrick Perkins and Mark Jones have made their issues with white players, namely Nikola Jokic, known.

And Luka and Jokic are foreign-born. Just imagine the animosity the league and ESPN will have toward Flagg when he enters the NBA next season.

Racially obsessed beta males can be just as catty as mean girls.

Finally, we have some advice for Mr. Rosenberg:

If his goal is to become a regular on "First Take," don't try to out woke Stephen A. Smith. Max Kellerman tried that and Smith hated him for it – especially after Terrell Owens told Smith that Kellerman was "blacker" than him.

Stephen A. never forgave Kellerman for trying too hard to fit in with the black community and, admittedly, used his influence behind the scenes to get Max fired.

At this rate, Rosenberg won't be on-air by the time Flagg debuts in the Summer League.