Caitlin Clark Mania Is Back, Ticket Prices For Preseason Game Are Ridiculous

Caitlin Clark is gearing up for her second season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever and, if ticket prices are any indication, fans are already lining up to watch her sophomore season.

The Fever are scheduled to play the Brazilian National Team in a preseason game on Sunday. In a brilliant marketing move, the WNBA is hosting the game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, home of Clark's college team, Iowa. The match begins at 5 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. CT.

Of course, Iowa fans rushed to get tickets, which have long since sold out. If you're looking to attend the game, be ready to drop a huge chunk of change. The cheapest tickets available on Ticketmaster (for two) are over $200 per seat. And that's to sit in what is commonly known as the "nosebleed" seats.

Want to sit in the front row to get a good look at the WNBA superstar? Well, that's going to cost $700 per seat (before fees and taxes). According to Hawk Central, "The average paid ticket price on the secondary market for Clark's return game to Iowa City is $440, excluding fees, making it the most expensive ticket for any Clark game, both collegiate and professional."

This game marks the first time for Clark on the court at Carver-Hawkeye since her final college home game in 2024. She returned to the arena for her jersey retirement last season, and tickets for that game weren't exactly cheap.

But they weren't nearly as expensive as Sunday's game, a chance to see Clark actually take the court, even if it's a meaningless preseason game. That's exactly why six WNBA opponents have already moved their regular-season games against the Fever into larger arenas, to accommodate the influx of fans who want to see Clark in action.

The Fever open their season against the Chicago Sky, the team that drafted Angel Reese in the first round of last year's WNBA Draft. The two teams will play on May 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Expect those tickets to cost a pretty penny, as well.