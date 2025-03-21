Six WNBA Teams Have Already Moved Games Against Caitlin Clark To Larger Arenas

Thanks to Caitlin Clark, the WNBA saw record attendance numbers in 2024. Now, the rest of the league is making changes in order to accommodate the crowds that come to watch the reigning Rookie of the Year.

The Dallas Wings announced on Wednesday that they will move their June 27 game against Indiana Fever from the College Park Center to the American Airlines Center — home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. That makes them the sixth WNBA team so far to switch to a larger venue in order to host Clark's team in 2025.

That's half the league.

Here's a look at which teams have moved at least one game against the Fever, along with the new locations:

Atlanta Dream: State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks

State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks Chicago Sky: United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks

United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks Connecticut Sun: TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics

TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics Dallas Wings: American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks and Stars

American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks and Stars Las Vegas Aces: T-Mobile Arena, home of Las Vegas Golden Knights

T-Mobile Arena, home of Las Vegas Golden Knights Washington Mystics: CFG Bank Arena, a multipurpose venue in Baltimore

Upgrading to a larger venue is a smart business decision for opposing teams because Clark and the Fever sell tickets and put butts in seats — even if the other clubs pretend she isn't the reason for the change in location.

READ: Atlanta Dream To Hold Opener In Bigger Arena And It's DEFINITELY Not Because They're Playing Caitlin Clark

After drafting Clark No. 1 overall, Indiana broke the WNBA record for home attendance in a season. According to a social media post from the team, more than 300,000 fans attended games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2024. To put their explosive growth into perspective, the Fever averaged 4,067 fans per game in 2023. In 2024, that number skyrocketed to more than 17,000 fans per game.

Further, the league-wide average attendance last year was 9,807 fans — up 48 percent from the 6,615 fans it averaged in 2023.

There's simply no denying the Caitlin Clark effect. Now, she'll have even bigger arenas to pack in 2025.