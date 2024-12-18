Iowa To Retire Caitlin Clark Jersey On 2-2, Ticket Prices Already Sky High

The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday that the school will hold a ceremony to retire the jersey of Caitlin Clark, arguably the greatest women's college basketball player in history.

This was a no-brainer decision, as was the decision to hold the ceremony on February 2, 2025. February 2 is 2-2. Caitlin Clark wore the No. 22 at Iowa. Get it?

As an added bonus, Iowa welcomes the USC Trojans to town for a game that night. USC happens to have women's college basketball's biggest rising star, JuJu Watkins, on its team.

But fans who are eager to welcome Clark back to Iowa for the ceremony are going to have to pony up some big dough to see her. Tickets for all Iowa home games are already sold out, so fans have to hit the secondary market.

Seat Geek is the official ticket resale site of Iowa, according to the team's official page. So, let's head there and check out the prices, shall we? Remember, the school JUST announced the jersey retirement on Wednesday.

To quote Sesame Street: "One of these things is not like the other…"

The good news is, fans can get into any other Hawkeyes home game for about $25. The bad news is that the game that's the biggest draw – the Clark jersey retirement – is going to cost about $500.

And that's before you consider the fees. When all is said and done, you're looking at over $1,300 for two tickets. For an Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball game that Clark isn't even playing in. Yowza.

Demand for Caitlin Clark jersey retirement tickets at Iowa far surpass demand for A'ja Wilson jersey retirement tickets at South Carolina

Interestingly enough, the University of South Carolina is retiring the jersey of three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson on the same night. Wilson, like Clark, wears number 22.

Let's check out the ticket prices for that game.

Woof, the A'ja Wilson jersey retirement ticket isn't even the most expensive ticket in February.

Now, to be fair, Wilson left South Carolina in 2018. And South Carolina is used to having incredible women's basketball players and Iowa is not.

In addition, the school unveiled a statue of Wilson in 2021 outside the school's basketball arena. So, the jersey retirement is really the second time they're honoring Wilson.

Still, you'd think there would be more fanfare around her return to campus. Alas, there is not.

For those fans who want to see a women's college basketball jersey retirement on February 2, 2025, but don't want to pay north of $500 for a ticket, just head on down to South Carolina, where you can get in for less than $50.