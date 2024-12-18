Iowa Pulls 100 Percent Pure Class Move For Caitlin Clark
No other player in the future of Iowa women's basketball will wear number 22.
The Hawkeyes announced Wednesday morning that Caitlin Clark's former number will be retired and raised into the rafters February 2, 2025.
The announcement featured a cool video of the school's most famous athlete.
Iowa retiring Caitlin Clark's jersey.
This is a classy move from Iowa, and it's 100 percent earned and well-deserved. Clark is the most famous women's basketball player to ever play the game, and she started her insane run with the Hawkeyes.
Let's take a look at some of her college accomplishments:
- 2X AP Player of the Year
- 2x Naismith College Player of the Year
- Made multiple All-American teams
- 3x Big Ten Player of the Year
- 2x National Championship runner-up
- NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer
- 3,951 points
- 1144 assists
- 900 rebounds
- 538 three pointers made
If there's ever a college basketball player who deserves to have her jersey in the rafters, it's Caitlin Clark. She changed the women's game forever.
Before she made the WNBA interesting and watchable with the Indiana Fever, she turned women's college basketball into a must-watch event whenever she was on the court.
Her national title loss this year to South Carolina was the most watched women's college game ever, and peaked with more than 24 million viewers.
Props to Iowa for the classy gesture. I have no doubt fans are going to love it.