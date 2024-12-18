Iowa Pulls 100 Percent Pure Class Move For Caitlin Clark

No other player in the future of Iowa women's basketball will wear number 22.

The Hawkeyes announced Wednesday morning that Caitlin Clark's former number will be retired and raised into the rafters February 2, 2025.

The announcement featured a cool video of the school's most famous athlete. Check out the official announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Iowa retiring Caitlin Clark's jersey.

This is a classy move from Iowa, and it's 100 percent earned and well-deserved. Clark is the most famous women's basketball player to ever play the game, and she started her insane run with the Hawkeyes.

Let's take a look at some of her college accomplishments:

2X AP Player of the Year

2x Naismith College Player of the Year

Made multiple All-American teams

3x Big Ten Player of the Year

2x National Championship runner-up

NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer

3,951 points

1144 assists

900 rebounds

538 three pointers made

If there's ever a college basketball player who deserves to have her jersey in the rafters, it's Caitlin Clark. She changed the women's game forever.

Before she made the WNBA interesting and watchable with the Indiana Fever, she turned women's college basketball into a must-watch event whenever she was on the court.

Her national title loss this year to South Carolina was the most watched women's college game ever, and peaked with more than 24 million viewers.

Props to Iowa for the classy gesture. I have no doubt fans are going to love it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.