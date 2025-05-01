Fever's Sophie Cunningham Is Pumped To Play With Caitlin Clark & Eat Meatloaf

In her first season with the Indiana Fever, Sophie Cunningham is pumped to play with Caitlin Clark — even comparing her new teammate to a WNBA legend.

Cunningham, who was dealt to Indiana as part of a four-team trade in January, spent her first six WNBA seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. There, the veteran guard had the opportunity to play with three-time WNBA champ Diana Taurasi, who is widely considered to be the GOAT of the league.

Taurasi retired this off-season after a 20-year career in Phoenix. But Cunningham sees a lot of similarities between Taurasi and Clark.

"Anytime you play with the… GOAT of our game, you’re gonna learn a lot," Cunningham said. "You have to be ready for the ball, head on a swivel at all times. And the way [Clark] throws the ball is a lot like how DT threw it. I think this is just the younger version of her."

Being compared to the WNBA's all-time leading scorer is high praise for the reigning Rookie of the Year — especially since Clark grew up idolizing Taurasi.

"[Caitlin’s] got a little bit more energy, a little bit more spunk, I missed DT in her prime, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t great when I played with her," Cunningham added. "At the end of the day, everybody can shoot… If you’re cutting and open, you’re going to get the ball, so you just have to be ready for that."

Sophie Cunningham Is Settling In Nicely With Indiana Fever

Indiana made several moves this offseason, including hiring a new head coach and general manager. The franchise also signed former WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to the roster.

"This is just like a breath of fresh air," Cunningham said just three days into training camp. "Everyone’s in it for the right reason… great energy, great people… everyone’s putting aside their agendas and doing what’s best for the team."

Originally from Missouri, Cunningham is also thrilled to be back in the Midwest — especially for the comfort food.

"After practice yesterday, they had scalloped potatoes and meatloaf, and I was like, I am back in the Midwest. I love it. So I’m all here. I’m for it," she said.

Cunningham, Clark and the Indiana Fever kick off their preseason at home on Saturday against the Washington Mystics.