Sophie Cunningham Promises To ‘Stick Up For’ Caitlin Clark, New Fever Teammates

Sophie Cunningham has one word to describe her playing style: feisty.

The Indiana Fever acquired the 6-foot-1 guard via a four-team trade at the end of January. Speaking with the media at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis last week, Cunningham expressed her excitement about becoming teammates with Caitlin Clark.

"She has changed our game in the best possible way in every way," Cunningham said. "So just to be alongside of her and maybe relieve the pressure, being able to shoot and spread the court for her to go do her thing."

Cunningham spent six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, where she was mentored by now-retired WNBA legend Diana Taurasi. Now, she wants to help the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year in whatever way she can — even if that means being Clark's enforcer after some of the league's veterans tried to push her around last year.

"Anything she needs from me, I’m gonna be here. But again, I think that just the competitor that I am, I'm fierce, I'm sassy, I stick up for my teammates, stick up for myself," she added. "Sometimes, I think that it's okay to be feisty and to be yourself."

Despite a dismal 3-10 beginning to last season, the Fever finished their 2024 campaign with a 20-20 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Indiana made several moves this offseason, including hiring a new head coach and general manager. The franchise also signed former WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to the roster.

"I'm so excited. Like, when I say that I am refreshed, and I am motivated, and I just kind of feel like my spark is back," Cunningham said. "Everyone thinks I've been feisty. You've not even seen the feisty side of me yet, so this should be really fun!

"But for me, I'm excited to be closer to home, I'm excited to deep dive into the community of Indiana... I'm excited to inspire the next generation of young boys and girls around here, get to know the community more."

Cunningham said she's ready to help the team take that next step toward a championship.

"I promise you that I'm just ready to win," Cunningham added. "I'm ready to win, I'm ready for y'all to be there. But like I said, you guys haven't even seen feisty yet."

And did she mention she's feisty?