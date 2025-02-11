Caitlin Clark Praises Indiana Fever Offseason Moves: ‘Exactly What We Needed’

The Indiana Fever made plenty of moves this off-season, and Caitlin Clark has given her stamp of approval.

Stephanie White took over as coach. Amber Cox became general manager. The team announced construction of a new practice facility. Then, the franchise signed former WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to the roster.

Clark was on hand to welcome Bonner at her introductory news conference Monday, and the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year had plenty of good things to say about both of her new teammates.

"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships," Clark said. "I think it's exactly what we needed in our locker room. But also, they're not just really good basketball players, they're great leaders and great people and I know the front office prioritized that."

Despite a dismal 3-10 beginning to Clark's rookie year in 2024, the Fever finished the season 20-20 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With the addition of Bonner and Howard plus the return of All-Star shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell and All-Star forward Aliyah Boston, Clark believes her team could take a huge step forward in 2025.

"This is the franchise of all women's sports, I say, no matter what sport it is," she said. "They see the type of crowds we get, the excitement we're generating not only in Indiana but all across the country. I think the next few years are going to be amazing for this franchise and will continue to be for, hopefully, the next 10 years. Hopefully, we win a few championships."

Bonner, who was selected in the first round of the 2009 draft, has two championships and six All-Star nods. Howard started her career in Indiana in 2014 but has since bounced around the league. She has three championships and was named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Fever Training Camp officially begins on April 27, with their season tipping off May 17.