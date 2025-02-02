Iowa Honors Caitlin Clark, Officially Retires Her No. 22 Jersey After Game Against USC

The Iowa Hawkeyes held a ceremony on Sunday to honor former player Caitlin Clark, arguably the greatest women's college basketball player ever, during a game against USC.

The Hawkeyes chose Feb. 2 because it represents Clark's iconic No. 22 jersey, which the school retired following the conclusion Sunday's contest.

Clark spoke to the media prior to the game, and gave one of the best quotes of her career.

When speaking about the criticism she receives, Clark said, "I think one of my greatest skills is that I really don't care."

Fans packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena, looking for a chance to see Caitlin Clark on the Iowa court once again.

At halftime, Clark was awarded another honor: the Honda Cup Woman Athlete of the Year.

As far as the game, USC star JuJu Watkins, who many believe could eventually surpass Clark as the best to do it in women's college basketball, had a strong showing in front of her predecessor, scoring 27 points.

However, it wasn't enough to overcome the energy inside the arena created by Clark's presence as the Hawkeyes upset the fourth-ranked Trojans, delivering USC its first Big Ten loss of the season (19-2 overall, 9-1 conference).

It's not often that the postgame show overshadows the actual game, but that was the case Sunday afternoon in Iowa City.

Shortly after the upset victory, Clark took the court to raucous applause.

The crowd included the USC Trojans team, which stayed to watch the ceremony after losing to Iowa.

Then, the school officially raised her jersey to the rafters while listing off her accomplishments during her time as a Hawkeye.

Several people spoke, including current Iowa coach Jan Jansen, former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder (who coached Clark) and, of course, Clark herself.

As she often does, Clark heaped praise on her teammates and those around her for helping her to achieve her immense success.

No player will ever wear No. 22 again for the Iowa Hawkeyes, as it should be.