Breezy Johnson Put Her American Pride On Display During Emotional Anthem Moment

Johnson mouthed the words to the “Star-Spangled Banner" after capturing gold in the women’s downhill.

Unfortunately, the main narrative around U.S. Olympic athletes in Milan-Cortina is that many of them don't seem proud to be Americans (and the left-wing media is more than happy to ask them about it). Many have bashed the country during press conferences and on social media at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Enter: Breezy Johnson. Johnson captured the first gold medal of the Olympics for the United States, winning the women's downhill event by just four-hundredths of a second over German Emma Aicher. While Johnson's victory was overshadowed by the gruesome injury suffered by American star Lindsey Vonn earlier in the event, Johnson's reaction to her victory deserves to be celebrated as much as the win itself.

Johnson, with her hand over her heart, emotionally mouthed the words of the U.S. National Anthem as organizers raised the Red, White and Blue flag in recognition of her victory. With other U.S. athletes using the Olympic spotlight to air grievances, Johnson’s hand-over-heart anthem moment felt like a rare, unapologetic display of national pride.

Seeing Johnson emotionally and proudly singing along to the "Star-Spangled Banner" should make fellow Americans well up with pride. Especially given some of the statements by other Americans on the world stage.

Fellow skier Hunter Hess said he has "mixed emotions" about representing the United States.

"Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S," Hess said.

President Trump responded to Hess, writing in a Truth Social post that Hess "shouldn't have tried out for the team" if he's not proud to represent the country.

"Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted.

Hopefully, Trump sings the praises of Johnson and encourages other U.S. Olympians to show pride for their country. At the very least, athletes who want to complain about the United States should choose another time to do it.

Yes, they have freedom of speech, and I'm not suggesting anyone be punished for expressing an opinion. However, if you're wearing the Red, White and Blue at the Olympics, it's not the time to bash the country. Either support your country or just say nothing.

"Many athletes have moronic political opinions, but I think ripping your country while at the Olympics is indefensible," OutKick founder Clay Travis wrote on X.

In a world full of people like Hunter Hess be like Breezy Johnson.

U-S-A! U-S-A!