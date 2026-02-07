Team USA Skiers Bash America As The Gaslighting Olympic Games Begin

Look, I don't really care about the Olympics. I don't. They have never, ever been my thing. I'll watch Lindsey Vonn. I'll watch golf when it happens. Michael Phelps used to be fun. But beyond that? Eh. Just not my wheelhouse.

BUT, I will always root for the USA. Obviously. Duh. Sure, they make it hard sometimes – looking at you, Megan Rapinoe – but I bleed red, white & blue. I'm a patriot. Patriots root for their country when the Olympics games roll around.

That being said, I'm already having a tough time this year with a few teams, which is amazing given Opening Ceremonies were just last night. However, with them came the gaslighting, which, unfortunately, is also just beginning.

Let's check in with a pair of pandering Team USA skiers to kick off these Winter Games!

Hit the bricks!

I don't really mind Chris Lillis' answer. It's not awful. It's certainly a bit annoying, but at least it's not just bashing the country and the flag.

"I think as a country we need to focus on respecting everybody's rights and making sure we're treating our citizens, as well as anybody, with love and respect."

I mean, it's fine. A semi-general statement that can be applied to the fabric of America at any given time. I, too, want everyone's rights respected. My caveat would be that I'd also like those same people to respect law enforcement and their duties, but whatever. I'd never expect to hear that on an Olympic stage. I realize that's asking a lot (it's not).

Chris is fine. But this Hunter Hess? My God. I'd put this jackass on the bench (do they have that in skiing?) so fast, heads would spin. Piss off, Hunter Hess. We're good. We don't need you. Now, to be fair, I don't know who you are (nobody does), but I'm certain we don't need those vibes on our team.

"Just 'cause we're wearing the flag does not mean we are representing everything that's going on in the US."

My God. These gaslighters are just the worst. Truly, truly insufferable. I mean, if you're going to hem and haw that much, you might as well just come out and say you hate Trump and get it over with. Quit beating around the bush. At least have the stones to say it.

"I just kinda want to do it for friends and family that supported me getting here."

Translation: I hate America, I hate Trump, I'm only here because I'm technically a US citizen, but I wish I were from literally anywhere else because I need to be as progressive as humanly possible to appease the mob.

The worst.

Anyway, happy Olympic Games! Go watch Lindsey Vonn and take the rest of the day off.