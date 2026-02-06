British-American Olympic Skier Shares Vulgar ICE Message Written In Urine

The International Olympic Committee said Kenworthy will not face punishment for expressing his views.

British American Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy posted a photo that appeared to show "f--- ICE" written in urine during the opening ceremony on Friday.

"Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough," Kenworthy wrote. "We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities. Senators still have leverage right now, and Senator Name must use it to demand real guardrails and accountability, including getting ICE and CBP out of our communities, ending blank check funding for brutality, and establishing clear limits on warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement at sensitive locations like schools and hospitals."

How original.

Kenworthy was born in Great Britain and moved to Colorado as a child. He represented the United States at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi before opting to compete for Great Britain in 2019.

The International Olympic Committee said Kenworthy will not face punishment for expressing his political views.

"During the Olympic Games, all participants have the opportunity to express their views as per the athlete expression guidelines. The IOC does not regulate personal social media posts," the IOC told the Press Association.

That is fine. We rarely believe punishing someone for speech is the right course of action, so long as others are free to respond with counter-statements.

That said, fans do not tune in to hear public figures lecture them about politics — especially skiers. This past Sunday, multiple musicians shared the same "f--- ICE" message on stage at the Grammy Awards. Viewership among the key demographic subsequently dropped by 20 percent.

That was not a coincidence.

We expect the Super Bowl to see similar declines this Sunday after the league selected Bad Bunny and Green Day as musical acts, both of whom are outspoken opponents of President Trump.

Comedian Adam Carolla compared the NFL's decision to pick Bad Bunny for halftime to Bud Light's partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

"You know, Bud Light thought they had their fans and they weren’t going anywhere, and Cracker Barrel thought they had their fans and they weren’t going anywhere," he explained. "I think it’s happened a time or two where companies and entities figured they had their fans locked in, let’s go with other fans."

It is also particularly frustrating for athletes who are simply there to compete when someone as insignificant as Kenworthy decides to hijack the moment for personal activism. Admittedly, I had never heard of the guy.

Worse, he is spreading political propaganda.

Kenworthy claimed ICE has "murdered innocent people." There is no legal ruling establishing that as fact. OutKick raised the same concern with NBA coaches Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr after they dubiously described the shooting of Reene Good by an ICE agent as "murder."

That characterization also conflicted with Operation Metro Surge records released that same week, which documented ICE arrests of convicted murderers, sex offenders, and violent criminals.

It is difficult to believe the victims of those offenders, or their families, share Kenworthy’s view of ICE as a rogue agency engaged in unchecked brutality.

If athletes and coaches insist on presenting themselves as moral authorities on complex political issues, they have a responsibility to at least get the facts right. Unfortunately, so few of them ever bother.

That level of recklessness is irresponsible, dangerous, and entirely unnecessary. The Olympics are supposed to be a celebration of athletic excellence, not a soapbox for virtue signaling skiers chasing relevance.

Nonetheless, Kenworthy wanted attention. He got it. We will circle back to see how he performs.