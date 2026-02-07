'Miracle On Ice' Captain Issues Blunt Warning To Woke Americans Spewing Nonsense At Olympic Games

If you thought the Grammy's were bad – they ain't got NOTHIN' on the Olympics.

The Winter Olympics are barely 12 hours old, and we've already got the dirty snow hitting the fan. Yes, I know, that was lame, but whatever. I tried.

Anyway, if you thought the Grammy's were bad – they ain't got NOTHIN' on the Olympics. By my count, we've already had half-a-dozen "American" athletes bash the United States, and I'm not sure an actual event has even taken place yet.

The most notable comments came from Team USA skier Hunter Hess, who told the media that he's A) not proud to be wearing the USA jersey, and B) is only in this for his friends and family.

Not his country. Never for his country:

Mike Eruzione sounds off on woke Americans

"Just 'cause we're wearing the flag does not mean we are representing everything that's going on in the US. … I just kinda want to do it for friends and family that supported me getting here."

I mean, what a START to these Games! The virtue-signaling is off and RUNNING. If they awarded medals based on pandering, we'd already have this bad boy wrapped up. Amazing.

Those comments from Hunter drew the ire of someone named Mike Eruzione. Ever heard of him? He's the former Miracle on Ice captain from the infamous 1980 USA men's hockey team. What a time that was, huh?

Back when we didn't spew BS and publicly bash our country because of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Novel concept, I know. American pride used to be a thing, you know?

Anyway, Mike blasted Hunter on Twitter – rightfully so:

"Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends," he wrote. "Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends some athletes just don’t get it."

Sure, he's not a snowboarder, but you get the idea. Basically, if you don't want to represent the USA, then you're welcome to take your stupid skis and get the hell outta here. We don't need you. We don't want you.

Trust me, we'll be just fine. Nobody is making Hunter Hess compete for the USA. It's a free country, Hunter (they're not all like that, you know). By all means, hit the bricks.

Don't let the door hit you on the way out!

What a start to these Olympic Games. I think we're in for a special few weeks.

