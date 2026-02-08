Lindsey Vonn Airlifted Off Slopes After Violent Crash At Olympics; Fans React To Brutal Scene

Lindsey Vonn's hopes of winning a fourth Olympic medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics were dashed as she suffered an intense crash early in the women's downhill event on Sunday.

The American was off balance over the opening traverse and was unable to get back into proper position in the air, which led to a high-speed crash. During the crash, Vonn's skis can be seen pointing directly to the sky before she ultimately landed on her back and lay prone in the snow. After being surrounded by medical personnel on the slope for approximately 13 minutes, she was airlifted by a helicopter.

U.S. Ski issued a brief statement following Vonn's crash, announcing she would "be evaluated by medical staff."

Vonn, 41, even competing in the downhill event defied serious odds as she tore her ACL on January 30 in the final World Cup event before making her run in the final. She had retired from the sport altogether from 2019-2024, but set her sights on the 2026 Winter Games for one last run at a podium.

America teammate Breezy Johnson, who took the early lead in the event, went on to earn the first gold medal of her career and the first for Team USA at these Winter Games.

Social Media Reacts To Vonn's Crash

While Johnson earned gold in the event, 33-year-old Jacqueline Wiles finished fourth in the event, just 0.27 seconds behind Italy's Sofia Goggia, who took home bronze.