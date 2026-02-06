Lindsey Vonn Dunks On Doctor Who Tried To Downplay Her Stunning Olympic Training Run On A Shredded Knee

The Olympics have only just officially begun as the opening ceremonies wrapped up early Friday evening here in the United States. However, there's already a moment everyone is talking about, and that's Lindsey Vonn's training run on her recently torn ACL.

Vonn suffered what she said was a complete tear of the ligament just a week earlier in a crash in Switzerland.

READ: LINDSEY VONN BOMBING DOWN A MOUNTAIN DAYS AFTER TEARING HER ACL IS MIND‑BOGGLING

However, she was on the mountain in Italy, where she performed a jaw-dropping run given the circumstances.

Unbelievable… in fact, one doctor didn't believe it.

Sports medicine doctor Brian Sutterer was not convinced of what we were seeing.

It's not that he didn't believe Vonn suffered an injury, but he wondered if her ACL had not been fully functioning before her crash in Switzerland the week before.

"When you hear stories about ‘so and so played for years on a torn ACL,’ that’s chronic, meaning the body has time to adapt and retrain muscles to support the knee," Sutterer wrote. "Also, someone who had a prior tear/surgery may not be as swollen and painful with a repeat injury. Bottom line, I don’t think this was a bread-and-butter, fresh ACL tear like everyone is thinking."

*Homer Simpson voice* Mmm… Bread-and-butter, fresh ACL tear… *drooling noises*

From an outside observer's perspective, this seems like a fair assessment, at least from what we've seen and what information is out there.

But do you know who has the answer? The woman whose ACL got torn just last week, and she was more than happy to chime in and give Sutterer the facts.

There you have it. Mystery solved.

It would take a lot for me not to think this run was anything short of incredible. I mean, she came out of retirement in 2024 to make the Olympics, did it, suffered this injury, and was still like, "Meh, I'm just going to go do it anyway."

That's impressive as hell.

But the runs that count are this weekend, with Vonn skiing in her first of three events, the women's downhill, on Sunday.