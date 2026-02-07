Left-Wing Reporter Asks IOC About The Booing Of US Olympic Team As If It's Justified, Ignores Other Countries

The Winter Olympics are supposed to be a unifying event that brings people together to root for a common cause. Yet the 2026 Olympics in Milan-Cortina, almost immediately, turned into yet another divisive opportunity for politically-charged moments. And what a surprise, left-wing sports media had to get involved.

In the lead-up to the Opening Ceremony on Friday evening, International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry held a press conference. Sky News reporter Rob Harris jumped in, asking Coventry about the potential for the US Olympic Team and delegation to get booed by the crowd at the San Siro.

"It’s hard to escape the geopolitical backdrop, tensions with America, the Milan mayor calling the ICE agents ‘a militia that kills,’" Harris said. "Would you see it as free speech and understand it if Americans were jeered in the opening ceremony or do you have a message for them to be respected?"

A predictably ridiculous question, one that OutKick sought to have Harris himself clarify. In the meantime, Coventry answered as well as possible.

"I, you know, I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone (as) an opportunity to be respectful towards each other, right? And for me, again, when we went to the village, that is just the best reminder of how we all should be. Because you do, you see athletes from every walk of life and we walked through some (of) the areas where they’re getting to sort of have chill time and hang out time," she said.

"And no one’s asking what country they come from, or what religion, or what they like to do. They’re all just hanging out, and it was so cool to see. But again, as I said, it was like a real opportunity to just put into perspective how we could be. And so for me, I hope that the opening ceremony will do that and will be a reminder to everyone of how we can be, and that’s what I think these games will also bring."

Which raises the all-important question: Why didn't Harris ask about any of the other countries bringing teams to the Olympics?

Sky News Picks US Team To Complain About, Ignores Others

While several announcers and reporters claimed that the US team and, particularly Vice President JD Vance, were booed at the stadium when introduced, on-site videos show a small smattering of boos and a much larger level of cheering.

Wonder why it was so misleadingly reported!

Regardless, this is what you'd expect from a crowd that already booed the Israeli team. OutKick reached out to ask Rob Harris directly why he asked about the US team in particular, when there are so many other countries attending the Olympics with atrocious human rights records. Including Iran, where the ruling regime just murdered tens of thousands of protesters. Harris did not respond, as of time of publishing.

Azerbaijan started a military offensive in 2023, pushing out an entire Armenian ethnic group from the Nagorno-Karabakh region. No questions from Harris about its delegation. Or about Turkey, a country facing allegations of massive human rights violations. Or China and its persecution of Uyghur Muslims. Wonder why he wasn't interested in those countries?

As if there were any doubts about Harris' motivations, his own write-up of his conversation with the IOC president includes this remarkable sentence, "For now, the IOC moving towards a ban on transgender women competing in women's sport is a policy that will placate Mr Trump."

Yes, a ban on males competing in women's sports was only done to placate Donald Trump, not to ensure that women aren't forced to compete on an unfair playing field. Every time, left-wing sportswriters tell on themselves. Every time.