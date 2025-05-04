Another Male Wins Girls' Event In Maine As State Is Being Sued By Federal Govt.

The state of Maine continues to defy President Donald Trump's executive order that bans males, whether they "identify" as girls and women or not, from competing in female sports. And, in the state, males continue to win girls' competitions.

On Friday, Soren Stark-Chessa won both the 800-meter and the 1,600-meter races at an event in Hiram, Maine, finishing the latter nearly 20 seconds ahead of the next-closest competitor. The 800-meter race was much closer, with Lilah Connor falling short of her male competitor by one-and-a-half seconds. In a video of that race, Connor is seen shaking her head after coming in second place to a male athlete racing against girls.

Had Stark-Chessa competed in the boys' category, which would be the correct category since Stark-Chessa is male, the athlete would have finished in 12th place in the 1600-meter race and eighth in the 800-meter.

As OutKick's Amber Harding previously reported, this is not the first time Stark-Chessa has won girls' events. In fact, the male athlete is a Maine state champion.

"The runner won the 800-meter at the Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) Class C Girls’ Outdoor Track and Field State Championship as a sophomore in June. As a freshman in 2022-23, though, Stark-Chessa competed on the boys' teams," Harding wrote.

Last month, the United States federal government filed a civil lawsuit against the state of Maine for continuing to allow males to compete in women's sports, but that doesn't seem to have dissuaded the state from stopping it.

In March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights ruled that the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association, and Greely High School are each in violation of Title IX. They gave them 10 days to rectify the situation or face potential legal consequences. The violation stemmed from a male winning a state title in Maine in girls' pole-vaulting earlier this year.

But the state remained defiant, saying that the "Maine Human Rights Act" – which prioritizes gender identity over biological reality – states that males who choose to identify as females can participate in girls' and women's sports.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a radical left-wing politician, has led the charge to fight the order on the basis that gender ideology is more important than safety and fairness for girls' and women. Mills even sparred with President Trump during an event, telling him, "We'll see you in court."

It appears that Maine, and its governor, are not interested in protecting fairness in girls' and women's sports on their own, and unfortunately, the only option left is to allow the legal system to do it for them.